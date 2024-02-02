Adobe unveils Firefly AI for Vision Pro with limited-time free text to image creation

Adobe has announced that its popular generative AI app Firefly is coming to Vision Pro. The company says the experience is “purpose-built for visionOS” and will help users “bring their creative visions to life.” While the app usually costs generative credits, Adobe is making it free to use the text to image AI on Vision Pro until March.

Adobe beta tested Firefly in 2023 with all Creative Cloud users getting access to the AI software in September.

Now the company says it’s ready for spatial computing with Firefly (Lightroom, Fresco, and Behance too) coming to Apple Vision Pro.

Adobe shared the details with 9to5Mac:

For the first time, you can create with text to image capabilities in Adobe Firefly, Adobe’s family of creative generative AI models designed for safe commercial use, on Apple Vision Pro. With an experience purpose-built for visionOS, users can ideate and bring their creative visions to life by:

Generating and rendering artwork on large, beautiful displays that bring them closer to the content;

Arranging images in all sorts of contexts (drag out of the main app window to place on walls, desks and real-world spaces around you);

In the future, generating wrap-around panoramas, 360 degree environments and more.

via Adobe

Adobe notes that its “content credentials” are “automatically attached and embedded to all content created with Adobe Firefly in Apple Vision Pro to ensure content and data transparency.” These serve as open-source “nutrition labels.”

In an updated Firefly support document, Adobe shared today that text to image use will take “0 credits for a limited time” and that it will share pricing/credit use for Vision Pro “after March 1, 2024.

Firefly for Vision Pro isn’t showing up on the App Store quite yet, but it should be available shortly. The free Firefly plan offers 25 generative credits per month while the premium plan for 100 credits runs $4.99/month.

Adobe Lightroom and more for Vision Pro

Along with Firefly for visionOS, Adobe says that Lightroom is also launching. Plus Fresco and Behance will be coming to the headset sometime soon:

Adobe Lightroom is also available on Apple Vision Pro to enjoy an immersive photo editing experience. Discover the future of photography with a new way to edit photos at a larger scale, get down to the details, experience the magic of wide-frame panoramic images or video memories, and more to come in the future.

is also available on Apple Vision Pro to enjoy an immersive photo editing experience. Discover the future of photography with a new way to edit photos at a larger scale, get down to the details, experience the magic of wide-frame panoramic images or video memories, and more to come in the future. Adobe Fresco and Behance will also be available on the device to further empower new, creative experiences.

Here’s a closer look at Lightroom on Vision Pro:

via Adobe

via Adobe