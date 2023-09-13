Adobe launches generative AI for Creative Cloud users and raises plan prices

Adobe’s Firefly Generative AI has been in beta testing this year and now the advanced features have launched for all Creative Cloud users. Along with the big update comes some price bumps for its subscriptions. Here are all the details.

Adobe’s Photoshop was the first Creative Cloud app to get the Firefly AI integration back in May and further testing and expansion followed throughout the summer.

Now Adobe has officially launched Firefly for all Creative Cloud subscribers. The company announced the news in a blog post this morning:

Today marks a new era of creativity for all for Adobe Creative Cloud members with AI built into the fabric of their workflows, and the promise of new creative magic with the availability of Adobe Firefly and Adobe Express Premium applications.

Adobe touts that during the beta, over 1 billion assets were creative with its generative AI and that it’s just “the beginning of how generative AI can co-pilot your creative workflows.”

Now that the AI release is public, Adobe says it will work with “Generative Credits.”

Starting today, Creative Cloud, Firefly, and Express paid plans now include a monthly allocation of “fast” Generative Credits, which are like tokens that enable subscribers to turn a text-based prompt into image and vector content in Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Express and Firefly. After the plan-specific number of “fast” Generative Credits is consumed, subscribers can continue to generate content at slower speeds, or buy additional Generative Credits through a Firefly paid subscription plan. Starting November 2023, Adobe plans for users to be able to purchase additional Generative Credits through a new subscription plan, starting at $4.99/month for 100 Credits.

We’ve reached out to Adobe for more specifics on how many credits come with the different plans.

New Creative Cloud pricing

Along with the AI updates, Adobe announced that prices will be increasing by around 10% for its plans that include the new capabilities.

The more expensive pricing will just be for those in “North America, Central America, South America and Europe” starting from November 1, 2023.

Adobe notes that there will not be price changes for mobile plans, plans for students, teachers, and edu institutions, or Acrobat, Stock, Substance, or CC Photography and Express plans.

Here’s the rundown:

Below we have used United States pricing changes as guidance for what you can expect. For more information, please visit this article in the Adobe Help Center. Creative Cloud for individual Single App Plans, now include Generative Credits, Adobe Express and Adobe Firefly USD$2 increase for the annual billed monthly option Previously USD$20.99, will be USD$22.99 per month

USD$3 increase for the month-to-month option Previously USD$31.49, will be USD$34.49 per month

USD$24 increase for the annual prepaid option Previously USD$239.88, will be USD$263.88 per year

Creative Cloud for Individual All Apps Plan, now includes Generative Credits, Adobe Express and Adobe Firefly USD$5 increase for the annual billed monthly option Previously USD$54.99, will be USD$59.99 per month

USD$7.50 increase for the month-to-month option Previously USD$82.49, will be USD$89.99 per month

USD$60 increase for the annual prepaid option Previously USD$599.88, will be USD$659.88 per year

Creative Cloud for Teams, now includes Generative Credits, Adobe Express and Adobe Firefly USD$2 increase for Teams single app plans, including Pro Edition Previously USD$35.99, will be USD$37.99 per month, per license

USD$5 increase for Teams All Apps plan, including Pro Edition Previously USD$84.99, will be USD$89.99 per month, per license

Creative Cloud for Enterprise and Reseller Plans, now includes Generative Credits, Adobe Express and Adobe Firefly Changes to plans for enterprise will vary based on the terms of each membership, and an Adobe account representative is available to help customers understand changes to your plan. Team and Enterprise customers who purchased software through a reseller should contact their reseller organization for more information.