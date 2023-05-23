Photoshop is the first Adobe Creative Cloud app to get Firefly Generative AI

Earlier this year Adobe released its Firefly beta giving a peek at its AI efforts. Today the company is bringing that AI into Photoshop – in beta – to give the iconic software a “creative co-pilot.” Read on for what Adobe is offering as Firefly begins integration with its Creative Cloud.

While the Firefly AI beta initially focused on image generation and text effects, the capabilities expanded to offer vector recoloring and Generative Fill. Now Firefly integration with the Creative Cloud apps has started with Photoshop getting Generative Fill in beta.

Adobe announced the news this morning in a press release and blog post:

Today, Adobe unveiled Generative Fill in Photoshop, bringing Adobe Firefly generative AI capabilities directly into design workflows. The new Firefly-powered Generative Fill is the world’s first co-pilot in creative and design workflows, giving users a magical new way to work by easily adding, extending or removing content from images non-destructively in seconds using simple text prompts. This beta release of Photoshop is Adobe’s first Creative Cloud application to deeply integrate Firefly with an exciting roadmap ahead that will transform workflows across Creative Cloud, Document Cloud, Experience Cloud and Adobe Express.

Adobe’s SVP of Digital Media, Ashely Still said the new capability in Photoshop is going to empower “customers to bring their visions to life at the speed of their imaginations.”

Here’s how the new AI co-pilot feature works:

Generative Fill automatically matches perspective, lighting and style of images to enable users achieve astounding results while reducing tedious tasks. Generative Fill expands creative expression and productivity and enhances creative confidence of creators with the use of natural language and concepts to generate digital content in seconds: Powered by Firefly: Firefly is designed to generate images that are safe for commercial use and is trained on Adobe Stock’s hundreds of millions of professional-grade, licensed, high-resolution images, helping ensure Firefly won’t generate content based on other peoples’ or brands’ intellectual property (IP).

Add, extend or remove content from images to achieve astounding results. Edit non-destructively: Create newly generated content in generative layers, enabling you to rapidly iterate through a myriad of creative possibilities and reverse the effects when you want, without impacting your original image.

Create newly generated content in generative layers, enabling you to rapidly iterate through a myriad of creative possibilities and reverse the effects when you want, without impacting your original image. Create at a transformative rate: Experiment with off-the-wall ideas, ideate different concepts and produce boundless variations of high-quality content as fast as you can type.

Other new additions and improvements for Photoshop tools today include:

New Adjustment Presets

Enhanced Contextual Task Bar

Enhanced Remove Tool

Enhanced Gradients empower users to make complex edits and create unique designs while saving time

Photoshop AI Generative Fill availability

Adobe says the new Photoshop Generative Fill feature is available starting today with the desktop beta app as well as “a module within the Firefly beta app.”

If you’re not on the Creative Cloud Beta yet, you can learn more on Adobe’s FAQ page.

The official launch is planned for sometime in the second half of 2023.

Photoshop + Firefly AI Q&A

Adobe is also holding a Q&A session today around Photoshop and Firefly AI:

Connect with your favorite designers and Creative Cloud evangelists as they live stream their Photoshop and Firefly tips and tricks on May 23rd. Join them between 8 am and 4 pm PT.