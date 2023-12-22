 Skip to main content

Photomator now has a watermarking tool built into its iOS app

Photomator, the popular image editor from the same developers as Pixelmator, has just received another update with new features. More specifically, Photomator 3.3 comes with a watermarking tool built into the app so that users can easily watermark their photos on the iPhone and iPad.

What’s new with Photomator 3.3

As detailed by the developers in a blog post, the new watermarking feature lets you “easily protect your creative work from being used without your permission by applying custom watermarks to your photos.” For that, there are a lot of options for users to watermark their photos as they wish.

When exporting images, Photomator asks if the user wants to add a watermark. The user can then choose where the watermark will be positioned, as well as its size and opacity. Watermarks can be images or custom text. There’s also the option of adding a watermark repeatedly to the entire photo for an extra layer of security.

By default, the app offers six watermark presets, so you can simply replace the placeholder with your own image or text. Users can also save their own watermark presets for later use. For those working with a large number of photos, it’s also possible to watermark multiple images at once.

The team behind Photomator also teased a new feature coming to the macOS version of the app. Soon, users will have access to a new file explorer that lets them edit photos from external drives and import folders by dragging and dropping them into Photomator. This feature is now available in a beta version of the app and will be available to everyone soon.

Photomator is available on the App Store – and you can try it out for free. Users can opt for a subscription model or buy a lifetime license, which typically costs $99.99. The app is compatible with iPhone, iPad, and Mac. It’s worth noting that HDR support requires a device running iOS 17, iPadOS 17, or macOS 14.

