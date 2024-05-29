Carrot Weather gets major update with new look, line charts, fresh layouts, and more

Carrot Weather 6.0 is here with a range of new features and improvements. The default new design features a “garden that grows over time,” line charts have arrived for hourly and daily forecasts, weather news is integrated from around the world, and more.

The new Carrot Weather is available now for iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Vision Pro. Here are the major new changes:

CARROT’s fresh new design features a garden that grows and changes over time. You’ll see cute little robots named Droney, Rover, and Stretch pruning trees, watering plants, and delivering supplies throughout the day. At the start of each month, the garden’s growth resets, so you’ll never get bored looking at the same static scenery. Data Point Picker and line charts. The new layout’s Hourly Forecast section features a data point picker that lets you quickly get to all the weather data you care about without having to leave the main screen. As you select different data points like precipitation chance and wind speed, the hourly line chart animates smoothly and changes color – and it even updates the data points displayed in the Daily Forecast below the Hourly section so you can see how things will change in the week ahead.

There are over a dozen new options available in Settings > Layout, including completely new styles for many sections. The highlights are the long-requested line chart for the Hourly / Daily Forecast sections and the toggle on the Minutely Forecast section that lets you quickly switch between a precipitation chart and a mini map that shows radar for your area. Weather News. Gain insights into major weather events happening around the globe with articles sourced from AccuWeather. Stories that affect your specific geographic region will appear higher up in your layout, and ones related to active weather alerts will be featured on the Weather Alerts screen.

Gain insights into major weather events happening around the globe with articles sourced from AccuWeather. Stories that affect your specific geographic region will appear higher up in your layout, and ones related to active weather alerts will be featured on the Weather Alerts screen. Yesterday’s Temperature. Get a better understanding of what today will feel like when you open CARROT in the morning with the new popup notification that compares today’s temperature to yesterday’s. You can also visit the Daily Details screen to see more information on yesterday’s weather.

There are also five new secret locations, a fresh icon set, as well as improved iPad and Mac layouts.

Carrot Weather is a free download from the App Store. Premium, Ultra, and Family subscriptions are available as in-app purchases to unlock all of the app’s features.

Full release notes:

