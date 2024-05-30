 Skip to main content

Keychron launches ‘Ultra-Slim’ keyboards for Mac w/ 1,200-hour battery life, USB-C, 2.4GHz wireless

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | May 30 2024 - 8:10 am PT
6 Comments
Keychron Ultra-Slim keyboards

Keychron has built a strong reputation for mechanical keyboards over the last seven years and now the company has jumped into the slim keyboard market. The new B1 and B6 Pro Ultra-Slim models come in Apple’s Magic Keyboard style with some added features and an affordable price.

The new Keychron Ultra-Slim keyboards come in ivory white or space gray with a 100% layout with numpad or a 75% compact model without numpad.

One thing you lose compared to Apple’s Magic Keyboard is the option for Touch ID, but you get a number of benefits Apple doesn’t offer like 2.4GHz connectivity, much longer battery life, and USB-C at less than 50% of the cost.

Keychron B1 and B6 Pro Ultra-Slim specs

  • Bluetooth 5.2, 2.4GHz wireless, and wired connectivity
  • USB-C for charging and wired connection
  • Mac and Windows support (includes Mac keys/function keys)
  • Concave keycaps
  • 1,200-hour (8-month) rechargeable battery
  • 425g (15-ounce) lightweight design
  • 1,000Hz polling rate
  • Scissor mechanism
  • ZMK support
  • Silicone skin, 2.4GHz receiver, USB-C and C to A cables included

The compact Keychron B1 Pro Ultra-Slim is available for $39.99 and the B6 Pro Ultra-Slim goes for $44.99.

Those price points offer a lot of value when Apple’s Magic Keyboards without Touch ID go for $100-129 and the models with Touch ID for $149-199.

Stay tuned for a full review of the new Keychron Ultra-Slim keyboards.

Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

