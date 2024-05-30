Keychron launches ‘Ultra-Slim’ keyboards for Mac w/ 1,200-hour battery life, USB-C, 2.4GHz wireless

Keychron has built a strong reputation for mechanical keyboards over the last seven years and now the company has jumped into the slim keyboard market. The new B1 and B6 Pro Ultra-Slim models come in Apple’s Magic Keyboard style with some added features and an affordable price.

The new Keychron Ultra-Slim keyboards come in ivory white or space gray with a 100% layout with numpad or a 75% compact model without numpad.

One thing you lose compared to Apple’s Magic Keyboard is the option for Touch ID, but you get a number of benefits Apple doesn’t offer like 2.4GHz connectivity, much longer battery life, and USB-C at less than 50% of the cost.

Keychron B1 and B6 Pro Ultra-Slim specs

Bluetooth 5.2, 2.4GHz wireless, and wired connectivity

USB-C for charging and wired connection

Mac and Windows support (includes Mac keys/function keys)

Concave keycaps

1,200-hour (8-month) rechargeable battery

425g (15-ounce) lightweight design

1,000Hz polling rate

Scissor mechanism

ZMK support

Silicone skin, 2.4GHz receiver, USB-C and C to A cables included

The compact Keychron B1 Pro Ultra-Slim is available for $39.99 and the B6 Pro Ultra-Slim goes for $44.99.

Those price points offer a lot of value when Apple’s Magic Keyboards without Touch ID go for $100-129 and the models with Touch ID for $149-199.

Stay tuned for a full review of the new Keychron Ultra-Slim keyboards.