Huge majority of surveyed readers willing to pay a premium for an iPhone 17 Ultra

A 9to5Mac poll has confirmed what Apple execs certainly already know: there is a strong market willing to pay a serious premium for a new Ultra-level iPhone.

Hence, 2025’s expected iPhone 17 Ultra.

What we know about the iPhone 17 Ultra

Recent weeks have brought multiple reports of Apple’s intention to take the iPhone further upscale than ever before.

All indications point to the iPhone 17 lineup having its own iPhone X moment, with an ultra-premium model that brings significant design and technology changes not normally seen in a yearly iteration.

What will that new 17 Ultra model introduce? Reporting is still early, but the device is expected to feature:

a significantly thinner industrial design

aluminum chassis

a 6.55-inch display

smaller pill-shaped cutout for the Dynamic Island

rear cameras that are moved to the top-center of the device

an A19 chip

improved front-facing camera

a starting price that exceeds the Pro Max model

Some of these features, like the A19 chip and new front-facing camera, will likely be part of the 17 Pro and Pro Max as well. Which leaves the design changes as one of the main draws of the Ultra.

Supply chain leaks can never report on a device’s marketing pitch. If the iPhone 17 Ultra does come to fruition, it almost certainly will include software enhancements or hardware features we don’t yet know about, and an Apple narrative.

Nearly two-thirds willing to pay up for an iPhone Ultra

Despite all the unknowns with the product, a recent 9to5Mac poll suggests that a huge majority of readers are willing to pay a premium for an Ultra model iPhone.

As the numbers indicate, nearly two-thirds of polled readers would be willing to pay at least $1,350 for an iPhone 17 Ultra—$150 more than the current starting price of $1,199 for a Pro Max model.

About half of those polled say they would pay either $1,350 or $1,500 for the device, with a significant drop-off of interest after that $1,500 mark. This indicates that a price tag in the $1,350-1,500 price range might be the sweet spot for prospective buyers.

I already felt pretty convinced that there was room for an Ultra model iPhone in the lineup, but this poll brought further affirmation of that belief.

If Apple can provide a compelling, distinct model that can showcase its highest-end tech for a still-sizable customer base, why wouldn’t it do that? We’re entering Apple’s Ultra era.