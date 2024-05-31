 Skip to main content

The best reviewed Apple TV+ series ever is getting a new season soon

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel  | May 31 2024 - 6:38 am PT
3 Comments
TV featuring Apple TV+ and an Apple TV 4K

When Apple TV+ launched in 2019, it arrived with a laughably small selection of content. But this was for a very specific reason: Apple sought to distinguish TV+ from its competitors by focusing on creating the best original content possible.

Five years in, TV+ has a fairly solid track record for content quality, even if it’s dropped off a little recently. And today, Apple announced that its best reviewed series ever on TV+ is getting a new season soon: Pachinko season 2 debuts on August 23.

Pachinko’s Metacritic rating surpasses other TV+ fan favorites

Pachinko, based on the excellent Min Jin Lee book of the same name, released on Apple TV+ in 2022 to rave reviews. It currently carries the single strongest Metacritic rating of any TV+ series, including critic and audience favorites like Ted Lasso and Severance.

Here is how Pachinko’s Metacritic rating stacks up to some other top-tier TV+ shows:

  • Pachinko: 87
  • Ted Lasso: 77
  • Severance: 83
  • Silo: 75

It’s been over two years since Pachinko’s first season ended. At the time, expectations were that a second season was a lock since season one only covered a portion of the book’s story.

However, following such a long period of silence, it’s exciting to see that Pachinko’s second season is finally a reality, and will be available soon.

New trailer and release date

Here’s the trailer for the show’s second season, which is actually just an extended version of the fun title sequence:

Pachinko season 2 will debut its first episode on Friday, August 23, with additional episodes every week thereafter.

