Apple releases revised iPadOS 17.5.1 build for 10th gen iPad

It’s been two weeks since Apple released iOS 17.5.1 and iPadOS 17.5.1 to fix a specific problem that caused deleted photos to reappear in the user’s photo library. For some reason, Apple on Monday released a revised build of iPadOS 17.5.1 for the 10th generation iPad.

The new build number is 21F91, compared to the original build number 21F90. Based on 9to5Mac’s findings, the new build is only available for the latest entry-level iPad and hasn’t been released for any other iPhone or iPad models.

Although Apple doesn’t provide any details as to why it has released a revised build for the 10th generation iPad, it seems likely that the company has found a bug affecting only this model.

According to Apple, iOS 17.5.1 and iPadOS 17.5.1 fix “a rare issue where photos that experienced database corruption could reappear in the Photos library even if they were deleted.” Files on NAND storage aren’t truly deleted when you issue a delete command; instead, the space they occupy is marked as available for future use. The actual data remains intact until new data is written over it.

Still, that shouldn’t result in a deleted photo reappearing in the Photos library. In this case, Apple points to a rare issue caused by a corrupt database that resulted in some photos not being fully deleted as expected. However, the issue was never widespread and is addressed in iOS 17.5.1.

You can update your device to the latest version of iOS by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

