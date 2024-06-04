 Skip to main content

Ulysses writing app for Mac, iPad, and iPhone gets internal linking, history navigation, more

Jun 4 2024
Ulysses update

Popular markdown-based writing app Ulysses has received a valuable update today that brings internal links for headings, history navigation, dark mode for WordPress publishing preview, and more. Here’s what’s new with Ulysses version 35 for Mac, iPad, and iPhone.

Ulysses launched the new update today and detailed the new features on its website. The two new headlining features are internal links and history navigation plus three bug fixes and a dark mode upgrade.

Here’s how Ulysses describes the new capabilities:

  • You can now link to any heading within a sheet.
  • Same sheet, other sheets, doesn‘t matter.
  • Just start typing into the regular URL field, and auto-complete will list matching headings.
  • You can quickly jump to such links (try CMD-click).
  • You can export those links (great for table of contents and personal knowledge bases).
  • We even import internal links from Markdown, DOCX and HTML files.

History Navigation

  • You can now jump back and forth between recently used sheets.
  • Navigate to the last edit.
  • Return to an internal link.
  • Go back to the previous sheet after using Quick Open.
  • We also added a “Go” menu for quickly jumping to the Library, your Inbox, and any of your projects. macOS

Version 35 also squashes three bugs and offers dark mode for WordPress publishing preview:

Bugfixes

  • Fixed restoring iCloud projects from backups (the iCloud backup wakeup).
  • Added Dark Mode to WordPress publishing preview (night owls rejoice; yayyyy…).
  • Fixed a bug where text would temporarily disappear when using a third-party input method (conspiracy theories debunked). macOS
  • Fixed a crash when using {alignat} within an equation (aka “alignot”, haha).

Ulysses – an Apple Design Award winner – is a free download from the App Store with in-app purchases available for $5.99/month or $39.99/year to unlock all of the features.

