Apple Music vs Spotify: Which service do Apple users prefer?

The rivalry between Apple Music and Spotify has been intense and grown over the years. So where do things stand in 2024? CIRP is out with a new report that reveals what percentage of Apple device owners subscribe to Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, and Pandora.

Over the years, Spotify has led as the most popular streaming music service with a report in 2023 estimating it had 44 million paid subscribers in the US with Apple Music trailing at 32 million.

But what about when looking at customers with Apple devices? As you’d guess, those with an iPhone, iPad, or Mac are more likely to choose Apple Music. Here’s how the numbers break down, per CIRP’s data.

40% of Apple owners say they use Apple Music compared to 29% who use Spotify. And Apple has a very slight edge on growth too, increasing subscribers by 6% from 2020-2024 while Spotify saw growth of 5%.

Notably, during that same time, Amazon Music and Pandora saw a 6 and 4% decline in users, respectively.

image via CIRP

Just this week we saw Spotify raise prices making it $3 more expensive than Apple Music for family plans and $1 more for individuals.

Along with being more affordable, Apple Music is attractive for Apple device owners with native integration, premium features included, and the option to bundle it with other Apple services.

Where do you stand on Apple Music vs Spotify? Have you switched recently? Share your thoughts in the comments!