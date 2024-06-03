Spotify raising prices again, Family plan now $3/mo more expensive than Apple Music

Spotify is once again raising the price of Spotify Premium in the United States. Although the ad-supported free tier remains available, the price of Spotify’s Premium tier is now more expensive than Apple Music. Spotify customers will be notified of the increases over the next month.

Spotify Premium Individual is now priced at $11.99 per month, compared to $10.99 per month for Apple Music. The Family plan price is also up and now costs $19.99, compared to $16.99 for Apple Music Family …

Spotify Premium Duo, which allows for streaming by two people in the same household, is now $16.99 – the same price as what Apple Music charges for Family, which supports up to six family members.

In an email to customers, Spotify says that the price of its services are rising so that it can “continue to invest in and innovate on our product offerings and features”. The company has expanded into podcasts and audiobooks content in recent years.

For instance, Spotify Premium includes 15 hours of audiobook listening per month, something that Apple doesn’t offer.

However, long-requested music features like lossless audio or Spatial Audio remain absent. (When those features do finally arrive, Spotify is expected to charge extra to get them — unlike Apple Music where they are included at no additional charge.)

For context, Apple Music last raised its prices in October 2022. It is of course possible Apple will increase prices in kind in the coming months, but nothing has been announced as of yet.

Follow Benjamin: @bzamayo on Threads and Twitter.