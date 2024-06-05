PSA: Apple Weather app currently down for some users

If you tried to use the Apple Weather app on Wednesday and faced error messages like “Weather Unavailable,” you’re not alone. It seems that the Weather app is undergoing an outage and some users are unable to access it right now.

Apple Weather currently not working

In most cases, the Apple Weather app is not showing users updated weather forecasts, while the app’s widgets show error messages. Siri is also having issues in showing the weather forecast. For some users, the app is still working – although very slowly. Many users have been complaining about Apple Weather down with posts on X.

Apple is yet to acknowledge the outage as the company’s System Status webpage says the Weather app is working normally.

It’s worth noting that the Weather app comes preinstalled on every iPhone and Apple Watch. With iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura, Apple also added the Weather app to the iPad and Mac. The service can also be accessed on Apple TV via Siri.

We’ll update this article once the outage is resolved. Have you been experiencing issues when trying to use Apple’s Weather app? Let us know in the comments below.