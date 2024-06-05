 Skip to main content

PSA: Apple Weather app currently down for some users

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Jun 5 2024 - 12:22 pm PT
8 Comments
Apple Weather down

If you tried to use the Apple Weather app on Wednesday and faced error messages like “Weather Unavailable,” you’re not alone. It seems that the Weather app is undergoing an outage and some users are unable to access it right now.

Apple Weather currently not working

In most cases, the Apple Weather app is not showing users updated weather forecasts, while the app’s widgets show error messages. Siri is also having issues in showing the weather forecast. For some users, the app is still working – although very slowly. Many users have been complaining about Apple Weather down with posts on X.

Apple is yet to acknowledge the outage as the company’s System Status webpage says the Weather app is working normally.

It’s worth noting that the Weather app comes preinstalled on every iPhone and Apple Watch. With iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura, Apple also added the Weather app to the iPad and Mac. The service can also be accessed on Apple TV via Siri.

We’ll update this article once the outage is resolved. Have you been experiencing issues when trying to use Apple’s Weather app? Let us know in the comments below.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Weather app

Weather app

Author

Avatar for Filipe Espósito Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing