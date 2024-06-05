The popular fitness and wellness app Gentler Streak has just received another update, this time following its nomination for the 2024 Apple Design Award. The latest update adds new custom icons to the app, as well as other improvements that make it faster.

Version 4.7 of Gentler Streak adds new icons to celebrate the app’s Apple Design Award nomination. However, the biggest news this time is certainly the fact that the app has been rebuilt so that it runs faster and more efficiently. This means that users should notice faster loading times – and the developers say that more improvements are coming soon.

While it may not be obvious to the naked eye, this update is quite important, as it comes with a rebuilt iOS app. With it, developers tend to streamline future processes and enhance the app’s loading speed. The process is still WIP.

But the update also comes with new features. Gentler Streak now lets users rename workout types and add personalized notes with recorded workouts. “This customization allows a better understanding of how various factors can influence daily performance,” the developers explain.

Additional features, including favourites, a new map, and photos, are coming with a future update.

More about the app

Gentler Streak is an app that helps users better understand their physical condition to know whether they can improve their workouts or whether they’re pushing too hard. The app received Apple’s App of the Year award for Apple Watch in 2022 and earned a spot as a finalist for the 2023 Apple Design Award.

You can download Gentler Streak for free on the App Store, but some advanced features require a subscription or a lifetime license. Make sure to check out the interview with Katarina Lotric, the founder of Gentler Streak, here on 9to5Mac.