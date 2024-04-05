 Skip to main content

Gentler Streak introduces redesigned monthly activity recap

Apr 5 2024
Gentler Streak, one of the most popular fitness and wellness apps for Apple devices, is back with another update that brings improvements and new features. The latest version of the app features a redesigned and more intuitive monthly activity.

Gentler Streak monthly activity recap

Gentler Streak’s monthly recap shows the user how many days in a month they’ve met their body’s needs, the number and type of activities, the total duration of workouts, number of calories burned, distance covered, elevation, heart-rate zones, and a fun comparison that represents the calories burned in food emoji.

“We have decided to move away from the monthly recap with fun facts as it was no longer that fun nor sustainable from a production standpoint,” says Katarina Lotrič, Gentler Stories CEO. Another key factor was our intent for each feature to provide added value in supporting you on your wellness journey, and we believe the new recap achieves this goal. Our new iteration, with enhanced visuals, makes understanding your month-to-month progress easy.”

To access your monthly recap, open the Gentler Streak app and go to the Insights tab. The recaps are now presented in a more intuitive way and are easier to understand. Users can also share their recap with others and even compare the data with previous months to check their performance.

According to the developers, a monthly wellbeing recap will be introduced soon with a future Gentler Streak update.

More about the app

For those unfamiliar, Gentler Streak is an app that helps users better understand their physical condition to know whether they can improve their workouts or whether they’re pushing too hard. The app received Apple’s App of the Year award for Apple Watch in 2022 and, more recently, earned a spot as a finalist for the 2023 Apple Design Award

You can download Gentler Streak for free on the App Store, but some advanced features require a subscription or a lifetime license. It’s worth noting that Activity Recap is a free feature, so anyone can use it.

Make sure to check out the interview with Katarina Lotric, the founder of Gentler Streak, here on 9to5Mac.

