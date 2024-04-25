 Skip to main content

Fitness and wellness app Gentler Streak updated with support for more languages

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Apr 25 2024 - 4:15 pm PT
Gentler Streak, the popular fitness and wellness app for Apple platforms, has just received an update that will make the app easier to use for more people around the world. That’s because the latest version of Gentler Streak has introduced support for Asian languages.

Gentler Streak now available in more languages

Version 4.6 of Gentler Streak is now fully translated into Japanese, Korean, Traditional and Simplified Chinese. The update comes after Gentler Streak added support for French, German, Italian, Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese last year.

“Till now you could use the app in English, German, Italian, Brazilian-Portuguese, Spanish and French. From tomorrow on, users speaking Japanese, Korean, Traditional and Simplified Chinese will also be able to use the app effortlessly in their language. This makes us excited, proud, and curious,” Gentler Streak co-founder Katarina Lotrič told 9to5Mac.

Lotrič thanked the app’s beta users who were crucial in giving feedback on the translations into the new languages. “Through this process, a month of testing, all four local beta groups were extremely important, as they were promptly giving feedback, proposing improved wording, and pointing out stuff we missed,” she added.

More about the app

Gentler Streak gets major update with iPad support and new interface for Apple Watch

For those unfamiliar, Gentler Streak is an app that helps users better understand their physical condition to know whether they can improve their workouts or whether they’re pushing too hard. The app received Apple’s App of the Year award for Apple Watch in 2022 and, more recently, earned a spot as a finalist for the 2023 Apple Design Award

You can download Gentler Streak for free on the App Store, but some advanced features require a subscription or a lifetime license. It’s worth noting that Activity Recap is a free feature, so anyone can use it.

Make sure to check out the interview with Katarina Lotric, the founder of Gentler Streak, here on 9to5Mac.

