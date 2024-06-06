T-Mobile launches ‘Home Internet Backup’ as its most affordable 5G broadband plan

On the heels of adding a second tier to its 5G Home Internet in April, T-Mobile has launched another option for those who want a reliable internet backup at an affordable price. T-Mobile Home Internet Backup goes from as low as $20/month for 130GB of 5G data.

T-Mobile announced the news and shared all the details in a press release:

Nearly 20% of U.S. internet users said their internet goes out at least a few times a month, according to data from CivicScience. It’s something nearly everyone has experienced — at the most inconvenient time, the internet goes down and all productivity is lost. With T-Mobile’s new Home Internet Backup plan, cable and fiber internet customers can get peace of mind knowing they have a way to stay online during those unexpected outages.

The new Home Internet Backup has a number of the same features as the existing 5G Home Internet and Home Internet Plus like:

No contract

Self-setup with 5G WiFi gateway included

Free 14-day test drive

Discount for T-Mobile voice line customers ($20 vs $30/month)

But as a differentiator, there is a 130GB data limit while the normal Home Internet plans are unlimited. You also don’t get the price lock guarantee and taxes and fees are not included with the backup plan.

Nonetheless, if you have solid T-Mobile coverage in your area, $20-30/month for an internet backup could be appealing.

How to get T-Mobile Home Internet Backup

At launch, you’ll need to call T-Mobile to check on availability and sign up for the Home Internet Backup. Learn more on the new landing page.

And if you want to check out the unlimited 5G Home Internet that starts from $40/month, you can sign up for that online.