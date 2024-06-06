 Skip to main content

T-Mobile launches ‘Home Internet Backup’ as its most affordable 5G broadband plan

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Jun 6 2024 - 9:10 am PT
3 Comments
T-Mobile Home Internet

On the heels of adding a second tier to its 5G Home Internet in April, T-Mobile has launched another option for those who want a reliable internet backup at an affordable price. T-Mobile Home Internet Backup goes from as low as $20/month for 130GB of 5G data.

T-Mobile announced the news and shared all the details in a press release:

Nearly 20% of U.S. internet users said their internet goes out at least a few times a month, according to data from CivicScience. It’s something nearly everyone has experienced — at the most inconvenient time, the internet goes down and all productivity is lost. With T-Mobile’s new Home Internet Backup plan, cable and fiber internet customers can get peace of mind knowing they have a way to stay online during those unexpected outages.

The new Home Internet Backup has a number of the same features as the existing 5G Home Internet and Home Internet Plus like:

  • No contract
  • Self-setup with 5G WiFi gateway included
  • Free 14-day test drive
  • Discount for T-Mobile voice line customers ($20 vs $30/month)

But as a differentiator, there is a 130GB data limit while the normal Home Internet plans are unlimited. You also don’t get the price lock guarantee and taxes and fees are not included with the backup plan.

Nonetheless, if you have solid T-Mobile coverage in your area, $20-30/month for an internet backup could be appealing.

How to get T-Mobile Home Internet Backup

At launch, you’ll need to call T-Mobile to check on availability and sign up for the Home Internet Backup. Learn more on the new landing page.

And if you want to check out the unlimited 5G Home Internet that starts from $40/month, you can sign up for that online.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

T-Mobile is the 3rd largest U.S. wireless carrie…
5G

5G

Author

Avatar for Michael Potuck Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing