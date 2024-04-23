T-Mobile launching Home Internet Plus and new ‘Away’ solution for travelers

T-Mobile has announced the expansion of its 5G Home Internet with a premium tier for the standard service plus a new “Away” plan for those who need a reliable connection on the go without having to rely on a traditional hotspot.

T-Mobile was the early mover for 5G home internet with the company expanding to cover over 50 million households last year.

If you have the option for fixed fiber optic or cable internet, that’s usually going to be the most consistent and highest-performing option. However, in many cases, 5G home internet can be a great fit with no contract, taxes/fees included, and self-installation. It can also be a great backup option to your wired internet. Plus there’s a new 5G option designed for travelers coming in early May. Here are all the details:

Home Internet Plus

Today T-Mobile announced its Home Internet Plus in a newsroom post. Beyond the standard 5G Home Internet plan it includes a mesh access point to expand coverage in larger homes and also comes with unlimited tech support for all your WiFi-connected devices.

Home Internet Plus will launch on April 26 at $50/month for those with a premium voice line and autopay or $70/month for those with just autopay.

T-Mobile’s standard 5G Home Internet plan that offers the same speeds up to 182 Mbps remains available at $40/month with a premium voice plan and autopay or $60/month with just autopay.

Away

The other announcement is a new service that’s aiming to go beyond traditional 4G/5G mobile hotspot devices.

T-Mobile says the new Away plan aimed at nomads, RV’ers, etc. comes with a 5G gateway that allows you to connect up to 64 devices simultaneously (2x that of normal hotspots, 6x more than smartphone tethering).

Away features:

5G gateway included

Unlimited data ($160/month) or 200 GB of data ($110/month)

Taxes and fees included

Nationwide 5G/4G coverage

Self-setup

Price lock

T-Mobile’s Away will launch on May 8 – here’s how the Uncarrier says it stacks up against the competition:

All images via T-Mobile