Get hyped for WWDC with this slick wallpaper pack for your devices

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Jun 7 2024 - 7:40 am PT
WWDC 2024 wallpaper Basic Apple Guy

We’re just a few days away from WWDC 2024 and Basic Apple Guy is out with a beautiful new design. Get pumped for the event download this sharp WWDC wallpaper for iPhone, iPad, and Mac below.

Impressively, Basic Apple Guy used what he describes as a “Yo-Yo Upscaling™” technique to create a 6K resolution wallpaper from Apple’s 480p TikTok ad still.

The technique I used in the end I’ll dub Yo-Yo Upscaling™. I would take a small image, polish it, upscale it to a larger resolution, fix any issues, downscale it again, smooth out new issues, and upscale it again. It sounds like madness (and probably is), but this technique helped expose and refine away problems nicely. I did a few passes of that, upped the saturation, did some smoothing, added a little blue vignette, a bit of bloom, and voila!

Check out more behind-the-scenes details in Basic Apple Guy’s full post here.

Download the WWDC wallpaper for iPhone, iPad, Mac

Guides

Wallpapers

Basic Apple Guy

WWDC 2024

Author

Avatar for Michael Potuck Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

