iOS 18 and macOS 15 to include new retro wallpaper packs from Apple

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Jun 7 2024 - 5:23 am PT
1 Comment
WWDC 2024 in person event

If you’re a fan of retro iPhone and Mac wallpapers, Apple has a few surprises in store for you this year. Bloomberg reports today that iOS 18 and macOS 15 will include new wallpaper packs that harken back to old school icons, slogans, and artwork.

In a broad report breaking down everything to expect at WWDC next week, Mark Gurman includes this tidbit:

Apple’s devices are getting new wallpaper packs, including Mac versions that reference old school icons and slogans. The iPhone wallpapers will have options that look similar to early ones on the phone.

We’ll have to wait on the official iOS 18 and macOS 15 announcements next week to know what these wallpapers will look like. The rumors align with changes Apple has made in previous years, bringing back fan-favorite wallpapers from early generations of the iPhone and iPad. iOS 16, for example, brought back the clownfish wallpaper from the original iPhone. iPadOS 17 brought back the original wallpaper from the first-ever iPad.

Which retro wallpapers, slogans, and icons should Apple bring back this year? Let us know down in the comments.

