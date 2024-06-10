Apple releases AirPods beta after revealing new head shake feature and more

Apple just showed off three new features coming to AirPods this year during the WWDC keynote. And along with the first iOS 18 beta landing, the new AirPods beta has arrived for developers. Here’s what may be available with the new AirPods beta.

Apple revealed three major new features coming to AirPods with iOS 18:

Head shake gestures that allow you to answer/decline calls and more discreetly (AirPods Pro 2)

Voice Isolation (AirPods Pro 2)

Personalized Spatial Audio (AirPods 3, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max)

Read more on these new AirPods features in our full post.

Now alongside the first iOS 18 beta arriving, Apple has delivered the first AirPods beta that could come with the newly announced upgrades.

The new developer AirPods beta comes with build 7.0.220 (7A5220e) and is available for second-gen AirPods Pro.

It’s a bit complex to install the AirPods beta which requires running iOS 18 on an iPhone plus Xcode on your Mac. But we have a tutorial on how to do it from last fall (we’ll get a new step-by-step guide up soon!)

Will you run the developer AirPods beta? Let us know in the comments!