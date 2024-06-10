 Skip to main content

Elon Musk calls iOS 18 a ‘security violation’ for integrating ChatGPT, says he will ban use of Apple devices at Tesla

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo  | Jun 10 2024 - 1:53 pm PT
iOS 18 includes a swathe of new Apple Intelligence features, as well as integration with ChatGPT for things like image generation and writing assistance. Users can optionally pass off their Siri requests to ChatGPT, for example.

Elon Musk has just heard the news about iOS 18, and is weighing on with his elevated thoughts. He describes the OpenAI integration as an “unacceptable security violation” and threatens to ban the use of Apple devices at his companies, including Tesla, SpaceX and X.

The tech exec continued that visitors will be required to hand over their Apple phones upon arrival at his companies, with the devices stored in a Faraday cage.

It’s unclear if Musk watched the Apple AI announcement during the WWDC keynote, or if he is reacting off the cuff. Musk, of course, runs xAI which is a direct competitor to OpenAI.

It is true that ChatGPT is deeply integrated into iOS 18, but only if the user gives explicit permission. There is little effective difference compared to downloading the ChatGPT app from the App Store, aside from more convenient access.

Customers can use ChatGPT features inside iOS with the free tier of ChatGPT-4o, or purchase paid access to a ChatGPT Plus subscription, and sign into their account. Apple said it will be integrating other third-party AI model providers in the future, as well.

(As well as Apple’s strict adherence to privacy and security, we imagine that enterprise customers will be able to block use of ChatGPT and Apple Intelligence features with the standard MDM controls.)

