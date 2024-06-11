How ChatGPT will complement Apple Intelligence on iOS 18 and macOS Sequoia 

ChatGPT. What is it good for? That was a common question after the highly capable Apple Intelligence service was unveiled at WWDC 2024. Did Apple really need to make a deal with OpenAI for optional ChatGPT integration?

Apple’s answer during the keynote address for when ChatGPT would be needed in addition to Apple Intelligence was less than specific: broad world knowledge. That’s a broad answer. But it turns out there are at least two specific instances in which an Apple Intelligence user may want to call upon ChatGPT on iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia.

First is text composition.

Apple Intelligence has a lot of expertise around working with text. It’s a sophisticated copy editing tool that’s capable of summarizing bodies of text and even transforming tone to be more professional or friendlier.

However, don’t expect Apple Intelligence to write the first draft of your email from scratch for you when it rolls out this fall. Instead, Apple is integrating ChatGPT for that capability.

Next is a clear example of broad world knowledge.

Imagine a scenario where you’re gifted a house plant. You snap a photo of the subject with your iPhone, ask Siri about the plant type, and find out how best to care for the plant.

With your permission, tasks like that will use ChatGPT. No ChatGPT account is required, and it will be free to use. Your data stays private; no model training based on your usage.

For paying ChatGPT customers, Apple’s system-wide integration will be compatible with OpenAI accounts to unlock paid features. Of course, which paid features will change over time as generative intelligence continues to advance.

During the keynote address, Apple acknowledged OpenAI as the leading firm behind generative intelligence. The company hopes to include many more models including Google Gemini, according to Craig Federighi.

As a heavy ChatGPT user, I think this hybrid approach will offer the best of both worlds.

