iOS 18 lets you add new cards to Apple Pay with a single tap, Affirm integration, more

There are a number of new features coming to the Apple Wallet app with iOS 18 this year. There’s a new feature called Tap to Cash, new ways to add cards to Apple Pay, integration with Affirm for financing options, and more.

Here’s a roundup of the new features coming to Apple Wallet this year.

Tap to Cash is one of the headlining new features of iOS 18. The feature gives users the ability to send and receive Apple Cash by holding iPhone devices together. This means you don’t have to share your phone number or any other identifying information to complete Apple Cash transactions.

Apple also says that event tickets in Apple Wallet will “receive their greatest transformation ever” thanks to iOS 18. What’s that mean? Here’s Apple’s explanation :

Event tickets in Apple Wallet receive their greatest transformation ever, with a beautiful new design and richer experience for fans. Tickets in Wallet can put key event information at users’ fingertips, such as a map of the venue and parking details; useful services like in-seat food delivery; recommended playlists from Apple Music; local forecasts from Weather; and easy access to location sharing to help fans find their friends when they arrive.

In a press release on Tuesday, Apple also detailed a new Tap to Provision feature coming to Apple Wallet this year. When available, this feature will let users add new credit or debit cards to Apple Wallet by simply tapping their card on the back of their iPhone.

Starting this year, users will also be able to pay with Apple Pay when using a third-party web browser and computer. Apple says that users will just need to scan a code from the website using their iPhone, then complete the payment.

Finally, Apple Pay and Apple Wallet are also adding new integration with rewards and installment payments from banks. Perhaps most notably, Apple says that users in the United States will be able to apply for loans directly through Affirm when they check out with Apple Pay.

Users can view and redeem rewards, and access installment loan offerings from eligible credit or debit cards, when making a purchase online or in-app with iPhone and iPad. These features will be available for any Apple Pay-enabled bank or issuer to integrate in supported markets. The ability to redeem rewards for a purchase with Apple Pay will be available beginning in the U.S. with Discover and Synchrony, and across Apple Pay issuers with Fiserv. The ability to access installments from credit and debit cards with Apple Pay will roll out starting in Australia with ANZ; in Spain with CaixaBank; in the U.K. with HSBC and Monzo; and in the U.S. with Citi, Synchrony, and issuers with Fiserv. Users in the U.S. will also be able to apply for loans directly through Affirm when they check out with Apple Pay.

These new features will roll out starting with iOS 18 this fall.