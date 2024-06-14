Your Friday edition of the best deals on Apple gear and the accessories for them has now arrived with the best price ever on the 11-inch M4 iPad Pro. You can now score open-box units with full warranties starting from $820 alongside ongoing offers on new listings from $944. Those offers join up to $130 in savings on the Apple Magic Keyboard you need for your M2 iPad Air as well as this weekend-only price drops on HomePod mini, loads of Beats headphone deals, ongoing offers on Apple Watch Series 9, and more. Head below for today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Best price ever hits base 11-inch M4 iPad Pro at up to $179 off

While the M2 iPad Air lands as a much more affordable option than Apple’s new M4 iPad Pro, the allure of the Space Black treatment and latest-generation Apple silicon is tough to side-step if you’re looking to score a new iPad this year. While the entry-level variants have seen some notable deals here and there – the 11-inch model is currently starting from $944 at Amazon in new condition, Best Buy’s open-box solutions have arrived and can be a notable way to land a like-new M4 iPad Pro with a full warranty for less. Just about every configuration is available in Excellent Open-Box condition at Best Buy right now including the entry-level 11-inch at $896.99 shipped on Space Black or the Silver model at $819.99 shipped. That’s up to $179 off the regular $999 price tag you would pay at Amazon and the best we have seen on the most affordable M4 iPad Pro. More details on Best Buy’s open-box units here and additional deals below:

M4 iPad Pro 11-inch

M4 iPad Pro 13-inch

Screenshot

Official Magic Keyboard for your new M2 iPad Air now up to $130 off

While Apple didn’t deliver a brand new Magic Keyboard for its latest M2 iPad Air the same way it did with the new M4 iPad Pro model, the Magic Keyboard deals are indeed here today for folks who just picked up Apple’s fresh new Air tablet. Best Buy is now offering the Magic Keyboard for the 11-inch iPad Air down at $249 shipped and the 13-inch variant at $279 shipped. Regularly $299 and $349 respectively, you’re looking at up to $70 in savings and you’ll also find both the 11- and 13-inch models matched over at Amazon today as well. We have seen both sizes go for less previously, but pricing has held mostly steady through 2024 and with this being the official Apple Magic Keyboard for the brand new M2 iPad Air, it seems a fitting time to highlight the lowest prices around. Just be sure to head below for even lower open-box listings from $197.

Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Air 11-inch $197 (Reg. $299)

(Reg. $299) Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Air 13-inch $218 (Reg. $349)

Apple’s HomePod mini returns to holiday pricing

As part of its latest 3-day weekend sale, Best Buy is serving up some notable deals on Apple’s latest HomePod mini. You can score the HomePod mini in all five colors down at $79.99 shipped from the regular $99 to match our Memorial Day offer and to deliver one of less than a handful of deals we have tracked this year. Today’s offer also lands within $1 of last year’s Black Friday pricing and comes within $5 of the recent limited-time deal we tracked at Verizon – this was a buy one get one 50% off that required you to drop $150 though. Head below for more details.

Latest Beats Fit Pro wireless workout buds now start from $105, plus more

Alongside all of the models you’ll find below, Best Buy has the Beats Fit Pro back down at $159.99 shipped in various colorways (also matched at Amazon). Regularly $200, this $40 price drop is on par with just about every deals we have tracked at Amazon with these sort of color options, outside of a sale event well over a year ago now. But remember, if you don’t mind taking the Best Buy Geek Squad Certified Refurbished route, you’ll find those listings marked down to $104.99 shipped right now – that’s $5 under our previous mention. They are “thoroughly, painstakingly and lovingly tested” with a 90-day warranty included.

Apple Watch Series 9 GPS + Cell models from $399

While we have been featuring rock solid $100 price drops on Apple Watch Series 9 GPS models, it’s now time to take a look at the GPS + Cellular configurations. Both Amazon and Best Buy are now offering some notable deals across various sizes and styles on Apple’s fully connected, latest-generation wearables with the aluminum 41mm models now marked down to $399 and the larger 45mm on sale for $429, both with free shipping. These configurations carry regular prices at $499 and $529, delivering straight up $100 cash discounts – many of the styles and band options are now back at the all-time low with prices like these.

The savings also carry over to the premium stainless steel GPS + Cellular configurations starting from $599 for the 41mm case and down at $649 shipped for the 45mm case. These options are also $100 off the going rates to deliver the lowest prices we can find and among the best we have ever tracked. The real difference for most between the aluminum and the stainless steel here is the price and the shine – the steel models feature a highly-polished look, something akin to a high-end timepiece, and perhaps a more rugged wear-resistant construction, but are otherwise the same.

Nomad’s metal/glass 15W Base One Max 3-in-1 MFi MagSafe charging station from $67

We love our Nomad gear around here, as any 9to5Toys reader already knows, and we just spotted a notable deal on its Base One Max 3-in-1 MagSafe Charger. just after the debut of its Apple Find My Tracking Card with MagSafe charging – it’s really good one – the new Horween leather passport wallet, the 1st Gen Base One Max charging station has now dropped to $95 shipped. This is a regularly $150 unit at $55 off the going rate to deliver the lowest price we can find. You can also score an open-box model right here for $67. It is at least $75 under the price of the latest model and the only real difference here is the Apple Watch Fast Charger. With the 1st Gen you’re still getting 15W of juice to your iPhone and a similar form-factor with the 3-in-1 action for your entire Apple EDC.

Apple sells this smart Find My travel mug for $200, but you can grab it for $160 today

While we have seen a few short-lived deals for less, Amazon is now matching the second-best price we have tracked on the Apple Find My-equipped Ember Travel Mug 2+ at $159.99 shipped. This deal is also matched at Best Buy. Arguably the best and most high-tech model in the brand’s lineup of smart drinking vessels, it carries a regular price at $200 and is now seeing a straight up $40 price drop to ensure you never lose your tumbler again, and save some cash. This Find My mug is also solid directly in the official Apple online storefront where it never goes on sale and is currently fetching $200. Head below for more details.

As detailed in our feature previous feature piece, the Ember Travel Mug 2+ comes loaded with Apple location tracking tech by way of its Find My network. That means you can quickly add your tumbler to the iPhone Find My app and track its whereabouts so you never love it again, or at least not for very long anyway.

