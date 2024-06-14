 Skip to main content

Report: EU set to fine Apple for failing to comply with the DMA

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Jun 14 2024 - 10:11 am PT
2 Comments

According to a new report from the Financial Times, the European Union is planning to hit Apple with a fine for failing to comply with the Digital Markets Act. This would make Apple the first company to be fined for not complying with the DMA, and it could be announced “in the coming weeks.”

Apple announced its DMA compliance plans in January and rolled them out with iOS 17.4 in March, including a significant reduction in App Store commissions. In the months since January, Apple has made a number of changes to its original plans, including revising app marketplaces requirements, changing the Core Technology Fee structure, adding Web Distribution, and more.

Still, the European Union believes Apple hasn’t gone far enough. According to today’s report, the European Commission believes that Apple “is not complying with obligations to allow app developers to ‘steer’ users to offers outside of the App Store without imposing fees on them.”

If the European Commission moves forward, the fine could be as high as 5% of Apple’s “average daily worldwide turnover,” which currently equates to over $1 billion.

The report, citing three people familiar with the matter, cautions that the EU has only made “preliminary findings” and that Apple could still make changes to avoid a fine.

Apple is adamant that its changes comply with the DMA, saying multiple times: “We’re confident our plan complies with the DMA, and we’ll continue to constructively engage with the European Commission as they conduct their investigations.”

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

AAPL Company

AAPL Company

Breaking news from Cupertino. We’ll give you t…

Author

Avatar for Chance Miller Chance Miller

Chance is an editor for the entire 9to5 network and covers the latest Apple news for 9to5Mac.

Tips, questions, typos to chance@9to5mac.com

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing