 Skip to main content

It’s official: Microsoft’s privacy-panned Recall AI feature is indefinitely delayed

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel  | Jun 14 2024 - 10:50 am PT
0 Comments
Microsoft's MacBook Air | Copilot+ PCs shown on stage

Microsoft has had quite the few weeks of ups and downs. Following a strong launch event for its AI-centric Copilot Plus PC devices, the hallmark AI feature was deemed by an expert as a ‘security disaster.’ It took a while, but the company responded—not with an apology, but at least with a commitment to make some key changes. For example, while Recall was once opt-out, now it will be opt-in for its public launch.

About that public launch though: it’s no longer happening, at least not any time soon. While Recall was originally planned to ship with the first Copilot Plus PCs, those devices will now ship next week without the controversial feature.

Here is the revised Microsoft blog post detailing the news:

Today, we are communicating an additional update on the Recall (preview) feature for Copilot+ PCs. Recall will now shift from a preview experience broadly available for Copilot+ PCs on June 18, 2024, to a preview available first in the Windows Insider Program (WIP) in the coming weeks. Following receiving feedback on Recall from our Windows Insider Community, as we typically do, we plan to make Recall (preview) available for all Copilot+ PCs coming soon.

We are adjusting the release model for Recall to leverage the expertise of the Windows Insider community to ensure the experience meets our high standards for quality and security. This decision is rooted in our commitment to providing a trusted, secure and robust experience for all customers and to seek additional feedback prior to making the feature available to all Copilot+ PC users.

So anyone looking forward to using Recall can sign up as part of the Windows Insider community. But for everyone else, there’s no release date other than the highly ambiguous “soon.” And considering the saga that Recall has gone through up until this point, we should probably interpret “soon” as broadly and generously as possible.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Microsoft

Microsoft

Author

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel Ryan Christoffel

Ryan got his start in journalism as an Editor at MacStories, where he worked for four years covering Apple news, writing app reviews, and more. For two years he co-hosted the Adapt podcast on Relay FM, which focused entirely on the iPad. As a result, it should come as no surprise that his favorite Apple device is the iPad Pro.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing