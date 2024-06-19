 Skip to main content

One of the best Vision Pro environments is now available as a wallpaper

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel  | Jun 19 2024 - 9:48 am PT
Mount Hood wallpaper

A standout feature of the Vision Pro is its immersive environments, where you can fully enjoy the device’s VR powers and find yourself in an entirely different place. One of Apple’s most demoed environments is Mount Hood, and now thanks to Basic Apple Guy, you can enjoy this peaceful location as a wallpaper on your iPhone, iPad, and Mac too.

Inspired by Vision Pro

Here is Basic Apple Guy outlining his inspiration for this project:

One of my favourite landscape images from Apple in recent years was the immersive environment of Mount Hood, which Apple captured for Vision Pro.

Inside the headset, this immersive environment places you on the shoreline of Trillium Lake. In the distance, you can see the imposing facade of Mount Hood and hear the gentle patter of rain on the water. The immersion is almost meditative and helps you forget about everything else for a minute.

I love the idea of bringing Mount Hood to your other Apple devices, and this new wallpaper is beautiful.

I’d be curious to see Apple introduce official companion wallpapers for each of its Vision Pro environments on other devices. While we’re at it, taking the tvOS screensavers and making them into wallpapers would be another win.

Download the Mount Hood wallpaper for iPhone, iPad, Mac

