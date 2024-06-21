 Skip to main content

X will soon limit the ability to livestream to Premium subscribers

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Jun 21 2024 - 2:49 pm PT
1 Comment
X Twitter logo app icon

There’s been a lot going on at X recently when it comes to attempts to make more money from the platform. After Elon Musk confirmed his plans to introduce a small fee for new users, X has now confirmed that it will soon limit the ability to livestream to Premium subscribers only.

Livestreaming on X

The news was confirmed by the official @Live profile in a post on X. Although no date has been specified, the post says that free users will no longer have the option to livestream on the platform. This also includes livestreaming via an encoder platform with X integration.

Users who want to keep livestreaming on X will have to pay for the X Premium subscription, which costs $8 per month or $84 per year. X Premium also gives access to the blue checkmark and other exclusive features such as creator subscriptions, larger posts, and fewer ads in the timeline.

“Starting soon, only Premium subscribers will be able to livestream (create live video streams) on X. This includes going live from an encoder with X integration. Upgrade to Premium to continue going live,” says the company.

The move doesn’t come as a surprise as Elon Musk has been trying to find more ways to increase the platform’s revenue. Earlier this year, Musk suggested charging a “small fee” to let new accounts post on X as a way of avoiding spam and bots. Users who chose not to pay would only be able to follow other accounts and read posts for free.

More details on the X Premium subscription can be found here.

Author

Avatar for Filipe Espósito Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.

