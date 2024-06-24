Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Report: Cheaper ‘Apple Vision’ headset could require a tethered iPhone or Mac
- Arch-rivals Apple and Meta reportedly discuss AI partnership for iOS 18
- EU says Apple anti-steering rules in breach of DMA, officially investigating Core Technology Fee terms
- Apple Intelligence, iPhone Mirroring to Mac, and SharePlay Screen Sharing won’t be available in the EU at launch
