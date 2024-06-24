iOS 18 adds a much-needed new feature for Apple Maps search

Hidden in iOS 18 is much-needed, long-requested update to Apple Maps. There’s finally a “Search here” button that makes it far easier to find what you’re looking for in places that aren’t your current location.

In the past, if you searched for something in Apple Maps, then moved the map around, the app would attempt to follow you and show you results as you scrolled. In iOS 18, that behavior is still present, but the new “Search here” button makes things a lot better (via Reddit).

It also gives you an added level of granularity for fine-tuning the area in which you’re searching. Let’s say you search in Apple Maps for “Wawa,” then move the map to show you Philadelphia. As you move the map and zoom in, you tap the new “Search here” button to easily search for Wawa locations within Philadelphia.

It’s a tricky feature to explain, but you’ll immediately notice it the first time you do some location scouting in Apple Maps after updating iOS 18. It’s a feature that Google Maps has had for years, and is a long overdue addition to Apple Maps this year.

Other improvements to Apple Maps in iOS 18 include custom routes for walking and hiking, topographic map, offline hikes support, and more. There are also some interface tweaks to make it easier to see points of interest at a glance with bolder colors and text.

Have you noticed any other changes in Apple Maps after installing the iOS 18 beta? Let us know down in the comments.