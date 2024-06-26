Apple shares new stats on product longevity; touts iPhone’s resale value vs Android

Alongside expanding its latest changes to the Self Service Repair program to Europe, Apple today has shared a new whitepaper, “Longevity, by Design.” The paper focuses on Apple’s approach to longevity, its principles on repairability, and “the truth about parts pairing.”

“Designing the best, longest-lasting products in the world requires striking a balance between durability and repairability, while providing ongoing software updates — and we’re constantly looking for new and innovative ways to accomplish that mission,” John Ternus, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering says.

The new whitepaper includes a handful of notable statistics about Apple product longevity:

iPhone retains at least 40% more of its value compared to Android smartphones, with the valuation difference increasing for even older models of iPhone.

There are hundreds of millions of iPhones that have been in use for more than 5 years — and that number is still growing. And Apple products remain in use longer than competitor devices.

From 2015 to 2022, out-of-warranty repair rates were down by 38%.

For iPhone, overall repairs for accidental damage have decreased by 44% since the introduction of improved enclosures starting with the iPhone 7 line-up.

When liquid ingress protection was introduced with iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, repairs for liquid damage decreased 75%.

Enabling iPhone 15 back glass repair as an individual module lowered the cost of repair for customers by over 60%.

85% of the US population is within a 30 minute drive of an Apple Store, Apple Authorized Service Provider (AASP) location, or Independent Repair Provider (IRP).

88% of third-party batteries tested in a UL Solutions study caught fire or exploded in at least one test.

Apple also highlights its “principles on repairability” in the new whitepaper:

Principle 1: Environmental Impact

Principle 2: Access to repair services

Principle 3: Safety, security, and privacy

Principle 4: Transparency in repair

Finally, the whitepaper addresses one of Apple’s controversial practices in repairability: parts pairing. Apple explains:

Parts pairing is the practice of using software to identify component parts through a unique identifier. Apple uses parts pairing to make access to repair easier and more transparent to customers while also ensuring that every device — and the data stored on it — remains secure and performs optimally. It is not to pressure consumers to go to Apple for their repairs — in fact, Apple conducts less than one third of out-of-warranty repairs. Additionally, in-warranty and out-of-warranty repair rates for Apple between 2015 and 2022 are down by 78% and 38%, respectively, reflecting increased device quality and reliability.

You can read the full whitepaper below or on Apple’s website.