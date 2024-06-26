Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Apple confirms what’s new with latest AirPods software update
- Apple releases new firmware updates for all of its AirPods models
- Hands-on: The Beats Pill is back and better than ever
- Alleged Apple Watch Series 10 schematics show larger 2-inch display, unchanged band attachment system
