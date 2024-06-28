Friday is ushering in some fresh price drops, including a new all-time low on the entry-level 13-inch M2 iPad Air as well as a solid offer on the latest USB-C MagSafe AirPods Pro 2 and a chance to land a bonus $40 credit. From there, we move over to all of this week’s best price drops, from up to $400 off the latest M3 Pro MacBook Pro and $100 discounts on Apple Watch Series 9, to new lows on M4 iPad Pro, AirTags, early Prime Day offers, and more. Head below for a closer look in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s most affordable new 13-inch M2 iPad Air just dropped to a new $749 Amazon low

Joining ongoing all-time low pricing on the entry-level 13-inch M2 iPad Air Wi-Fi + Cell models, the Wi-Fi only variant has now dropped to its best price ever on Amazon. Now down at $748.99 shipped in Space Gray, Purple, and Starlight, you can score Apple’s most affordable new 13-inch M2 iPad Air at a new Amazon all-time low today at $50 off. This deal even beats out the best open-box listings at Best Buy right now. While the 128GB setup might feel light, if you’re looking to score the lowest price of entry into Apple’s larger M2 iPad Air models, this is it. You can always leverage that USB-C connection for external storage anyway. Head below for more details and additional price drops on the rest of the lineup.

Apple iPad Air M2 11-inch deals:

Apple iPad Air M2 13-inch deals:

Apple’s latest USB-C MagSafe AirPods Pro 2 back down at $190 (Reg. $249) + $40 credit for My Best Buy members

As far as deals go, the sweet spot for Apple’s latest flagship earbuds is around $180, but Best Buy has now brought back discounted pricing and a shot as some free credit too. Both Amazon and Best Buy are now offering Apple’s latest AirPods Pro 2 with the USB-C MagSafe charging case down at $189.99 shipped. Regularly $249, all things considered this is only $11 above the Amazon all-time low and a notable price if you’re looking to land a set for the summer anyway. But on top of the deal price, Best Buy is also offering its Plus and Total members a $40 promotional certificate with purchase. This is matching our previous mention from last month after Apple announced that new silent Siri communication (shake your head “yes” or “no” to respond to the Apple virtual assistant).

Get more details on the bonus credit offer here.

Save $100 on 1TB and 2TB M4 iPad Pros

Amazon is also now offering a particularly notable price tag on the 11-inch M4 iPad Pro with the 1TB of storage and the nano-texture display down at $1,599 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $1,699, this is a straight up $100 price drop, the lowest price we have tracked yet on this configuration, and well below the previous $1,664 best.

Having said that, those who do not want the nano-texture upgrade are also in luck, we are also tracking this same 11-inch 1TB model down at $1,499 shipped in the silver colorway, which is also $100 off the usual $1,599 and the lowest price we have tracked on this particular colorway.

Be sure to draw your attention to the 2TB 11-inch model below that is also now $100 off for a new all-time low as well as the 1TB 13-inch, which is also $100 off.

M4 iPad Pro 11-inch

M4 iPad Pro 13-inch

16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro with 36GB of RAM hits Amazon all-time low at $2,499 ($400 off!)

Update: While the $350 price drops below are still more than notable at this point, if you’re in the market for banger 512GB SSD with 36GB of RAM on a 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro, a new Amazon all-time low has arrived. This is a regularly $2,899 machine that is now available down at $2,499 shipped on Amazon. That’s $400 off and the lowest we have ever tracked there.

Joining some offers on other configurations down below, Amazon is now offering Apple’s 14-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro with the 12‑core CPU/18‑core GPU and 1TB of storage down at $2,199.99 shipped in Space Black. While we have seen this regularly $2,399 configuration this low in silver at this price as of late, you can now scoop up the base model 12-core M3 Pro at one of its best Space Black prices all year long. This price is also matched over at B&H right now and even undercuts the ongoing Best Buy Member Deals Days offer by $33 or so. And for folks looking to up the screen size, you’ll find the comparable 16-inch M3 Pro model with half the storage space down at $2,149 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon – this is a regularly $2,499 machine at $350 off, but only in the silver colorway.

Watch 9to5Toys on YouTube:

