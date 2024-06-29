Connect Pro: World’s first 100W magnetic USB cable with LED power reader [Video]

Chargeasap has just introduced their new Connect Pro Magnetic charging cables. These cables are designed to solve a few different problems that most cables today face. Its magnetic nature provides modularity across products, it supports 100W fast charging, 27W Apple Fast Charging, and has a built-in power reader to enhance your experience. Let’s highlight the key features and specs that make the Connect Pro a standout among a sea of charging accessories and cables.

Check out our hands video to get a better look at the Connect Pro in action:

Connect Pro’s key features

There are three standout features you need to know about these cables.

Built-in power reader

The Connect Pro is the world’s first magnetic cable equipped with a built-in power reader. This innovative feature showcases real-time power output in watts on an LED screen, allowing users to monitor their device’s charging status at a glance.

Interchangeable tips for versatile charging

This magnetic cable also stands out as the world’s first to feature interchangeable tips, supporting both 100W USB-C and 27W Apple Fast Charge for lightning devices. With these tips, users can effortlessly charge a wide array of devices using a single cable, including USB-C laptops, phones, tablets, and more.

Robust charging capabilities

The Connect Pro supports up to 100W, handling the charging needs of even the most power-hungry devices. It also supports full 27W Apple Fast Charging, so you can charge your lightning-enabled iPhone at the fastest speeds possible.

How I use these cables

When I first got my hands on these cables, I had two immediate use cases. The first is that I would use this with my new M4 iPad Pro, specifically with the magic keyboard. The iPad magic keyboard allows for passthrough charging with a USB-C port on its hinge. So, I placed a USB-C tip in the actual port itself, and I now have Magsafe on my iPad!

My second use case was with my mouse. I have the Logitech Anywhere S2 mouse. I have had this mouse for over five years, and my only issue is that it uses a micro USB to charge. Since I only charge it 3 times a year, I tend to lose my micro USB cables, and I no longer have any. So I just placed a Connect Pro micro USB tip into my mouse, and I can use the same magnetic cables that charge my iPad to charge my mouse!

Other considerations

Here are a few other things to take note of when it comes to the Connect Pro:

Enhanced Magnetic Connection with patented 11-pin connector

USB 2.0 Fast Data Transfer

User-Friendly Magnetic Connection

LED Indicator

Accident Prevention

Port Protection

Durable woven materials

15-year warranty

Pricing & availability

The Connect Pro will come in two colors: black and gunmetal. I personally really like the gunmetal look. They also plan to release additional colors if there is demand! You can pre-order these cable sets now for $19 USD, which is 68% off RRP. With each cable set you will get one 1.2m long cable and your choice of either USB-C, lightning, or micro USB tips. Additional tips and cables are available for purchase.

Chargeasap’s Connect Pro Magnetic charging cables are set to redefine what a universal cable is by offering a robust, user-friendly solution that caters to a wide range of devices and needs.