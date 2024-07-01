Apple last month announced a partnership with OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT into iOS 18 and macOS Sequoia. However, the company has already confirmed that it has plans to add integration with more chatbots in the future – and it looks like a deal with Google to bring Gemini to Apple devices may be announced sooner than we think.

Apple Intelligence with Google Gemini

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said in his latest report that Apple has been pursuing a deal with both Google and Anthropic, a startup focused on AI. And according to Gurman, Apple has plans to formalize the partnership with Google this fall, around the time Apple Intelligence is expected to become available to the public.

Both iOS 18 and macOS Sonoma feature Apple Intelligence, which uses the company’s own on-device and online language models to answer questions, review and summarize text, and generate images. However, when Apple Intelligence is unable to answer a question, it will prompt the user for permission to ask ChatGPT.

Apple’s head of software engineering Craig Federighi said in an interview last month that Apple plans to add support for more chatbots in the future, so that users can choose which one works best for them.

Even before the official announcement of Apple Intelligence, multiple reports had already revealed that Apple was also in talks with Google to integrate Gemini into iOS 18 and macOS Sequoia. However, only OpenAI’s ChatGPT was mentioned at WWDC 2024. This week’s Bloomberg report reveals that Apple is still interested in bringing Gemini to its devices.

Meta also tried to reach a deal with Apple to bring its own chatbot to Apple Intelligence. However, Apple reportedly turned down the proposal partly because the company doesn’t agree with Meta’s privacy policies.

Apple Intelligence will be available later this year as part of the iOS 18, iPadOS 18 and macOS Sequoia updates. It will be available first in US English, for iPhone 15 Pro, and iPad and Mac models with the M1 chip or later. The company says that the features will be available in more languages over time.

Read also