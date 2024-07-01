Save up to 70% on pCloud lifetime plans for encrypted storage – from 1TB to 10TB

 Skip to main content

Jul 1 2024
There are plenty of cloud storage services out there, but only pCloud offers a unique combination of security, convenience, and a one-off fee for lifetime storage. No more monthly or annual fees – just pay once, use forever.

With the USA Deal for the 4th of July, you can save up to 70%, with lifetime plans starting at just $199 for a $664 value …

Private and secure

pCloud is a Swiss-based cloud storage service with more than 20 million users. It’s trusted by some of the biggest brands in the world, including Adidas, BMW, Coca-Cola, Instagram, LinkedIn, Nike, Snap, Uber, and X.

Privacy and security are key when it comes to entrusting your data to a cloud server. pCloud offers unique client-side encryption based on an approach known as zero-knowledge – which means that both encryption and decryption take place on your devices. Because your keys never leave your devices, not even pCloud can decrypt any of your files.

The company has two data centres, one in the United States and the other in Luxembourg, but pCloud is headquartered in Switzerland, which means Swiss law applies – the strictest in the world for data protection.

Unrivalled features

pCloud is compatible with all your devices: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Windows, Linux, and Android. Data between devices synchronises automatically, with automatic backups too.

The mobile apps on iOS and Android include an automatic upload feature, to free up space on your phone.

You can work collaboratively with other pCloud users and non-users alike. You can grant access to either individual files or entire folders, with documents accessible on any device, anywhere.

If you choose to store media files on pCloud, you don’t even need to have space on your device to download them: pCloud offers integrated audio and video players which support streaming. This means you can watch your own videos or listen to your own music as easily and conveniently as using a streaming service.

Lifetime access

While other cloud services make you pay a monthly or annual fee, pCloud offers lifetime access to all of your data for a single, one-off fee.

Unbeatable deals

With its USA Deal for the 4th of July, pCloud is offering three tiers with up to 70% off:

All deals are available from now until July 10, so act now to avoid missing out.

