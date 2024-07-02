Apple releases public beta 2 for iOS 17.6, macOS 14.6, and more

Today following the arrival of new developer betas yesterday, Apple has released the second public betas for iOS 17.6, macOS 14.6, iPadOS 17.6, and more.

Apple’s summer practice in recent years has involved running two beta cycles simultaneously: one for the first major new OS versions set to arrive in the fall, and another for the last noteworthy updates to the existing OS versions.

This year, that means betas are available both for iOS 18 and the forthcoming iOS 17.6, both macOS 14.6 and 15.0, and so on.

If you have opted in to receive the public betas for the current slate of OS versions, Apple has now released public beta 2 for its various platforms.

You can download iOS 17.6 public beta 2 by going to Settings ⇾ General ⇾ Software Update on your iPhone.

So far, the only known new feature of iOS 17.6 is an enhancement to the TV app called ‘Catch Up.’ The feature it designed to provide sports highlights when you start watching a game after it’s already started, so you can easily catch up on what you missed before jumping into the live game stream.

Are you running the iOS 17.6 beta? Let us know if you’ve found any other new features or changes.