Apple approves third-party app marketplace from Epic Games

Earlier today, Epic Games accused Apple of deliberately delaying notarization of its Epic Games app marketplace in the European Union. Reuters now reports that Apple has approved the Epic Games app marketplace as of Friday afternoon.

In its initial complaint, Epic said that Apple rejected its submission twice because of design similarites between the App Store and Epic’s marketplace. In a post on Twitter early today, Epic Games explained:

Apple has rejected our Epic Games Store notarization submission twice now, claiming the design and position of Epic’s “Install” button is too similar to Apple’s “Get” button and that our “In-app purchases” label is too similar to the App Store’s “In-App Purchases” label. We are using the same “Install” and “In-app purchases” naming conventions that are used across popular app stores on multiple platforms, and are following standard conventions for buttons in iOS apps. We’re just trying to build a store that mobile users can easily understand, and the disclosure of in-app purchases is a regulatory best practice followed by all stores nowadays.

Apple told Reuters that the initial rejections had “nothing to do with the video games maker’s Fortnite app which has already been given the green light.”

Epic says that it is on track to launch its app marketplace in the European Union within the next couple of months. The Epic Games Store will feature Epic’s own content, including Fortnite, alongside a selection of third-party partners. The company says it will share additional details in the lead-up to the launch later this year.

Companies including Epic and Spotify have criticized the fees and other rules in the alternative Apple business terms, suggesting that Apple is still not in compliance with the DMA. The European Commission released a preliminary judgement last week that said Apple’s anti-steering policies are in breach, and it is formally investigating the Core Technology Fee and surrounding alternative app marketplace rules.