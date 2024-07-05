While July 4th has come and gone for another year, there are still loads of price drops live to take advantage of in our roundup right here. And we are now tracking new deals we spotted this morning including $160 off the 1TB 13-inch M4 iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cell (new all-time low pricing) alongside ongoing configs from $929. The latest and most affordable MacBook Airs are now up to $150 off, the original Apple Watch Ultra is starting at $499 on Amazon right now and we have a $100 price drop on the M2 iPad Air-ready Magic Keyboard. Head below for a closer look at everything.

M4 iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cell deals up to $160 off, more from $929

Update: You’ll find updated pricing across the lineup down below, including the Wi-Fi + Cell models, but one highlight here is the 1TB 13-inch cellular model down at a new $1,939 shippedAmazon all-time low. That’s $160 off the regularly $2,099 price tag and the lowest price we have ever tracked.

While the M4 iPad Pro deals have started to get a little bit more aggressive on the Wi-Fi models over the last week or so, today we have a couple Wi-Fi + Cell options at the best prices yet. First up, Amazon now has the most affordable 13-inch cellular-ready 256GB variant on sale for $1,389 shipped, down from the regular $1,499 list price. That’s $110 off, the lowest total we have tracked, and the least pricey way to land the 13-incher with cellular action.

M4 iPad Pro 11-inch

M4 iPad Pro 13-inch

Apple’s 13-inch M3 MacBook Air at $950, 16GB model at $150 off (All colors)

While we are still tracking a massive selection of hangover Apple gear deals from the July 4th, including iPads, MacBooks, and Apple Watch, some new on-page coupons have landed on Amazon for the new M3 MacBook Air configurations. The entry-level model has now dropped back down to $949.99, but the model that really caught our eye is the 13-inch M3 MacBook Air with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD down at $1,349.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. You will find some more affordable configs on sale down below, but this one delivers the sought-after 16GB of memory down at well below the regular $1,499 list price, landing at nearly $150 off and within $20 of the all-time low. This configuration is still up at full price via B&H.

Original Apple Watch Ultra with watchOS 11 support now $300 less

Outside of a one-off and extremely limited price drop for a couple hours, the latest Apple Watch Ultra 2 has basically never really dropped below $714. That’s a pricey smartwatch, especially considering you can score a Series 9 right now for $300 (that’s $100 off). Having said that, the Ultra is also one of the most attractive out there in my opinion, not to mention being one of the most powerful on the market. But if you’re looking to land the Ultra vibes without reaching as deep into your pocket, Amazon’s Renewed Premium program is stepping in today with a deep deal on the OG Apple Watch Ultra at $499 shipped. The original Apple Watch Ultra is still a beautiful wearable that also still fetches $800 in brand new condition on Amazon for a reason. Today’s deal is over $300 below that price to deliver one of the lowest points of entry from a reputable source we have ever tracked on any Apple Watch Ultra.

More Apple Watch deals:

Score the official Apple Magic Keyboard for your new M2 iPad Air at $100 off

Woot is now offering the 13-inch Apple Magic Keyboard for the new M2 iPad Air (and previous-generation iPad Pro) down at $249 Prime shipped. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. This is a regularly $349 keyboard attachment for your new M2 Air tablet seeing a straight up $100 price drop. While we have seen them go for less in the past, this is a more than notable discount considering it has essentially become the official Apple keyboard for the new M2 iPad Air. Amazon is currently offering discounted pricing as well, but it will run you $279 there right now.

Huge $258 price drop delivers all-time low on Samsung’s 32-inch M70C Smart Monitor at $342

