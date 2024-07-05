iPhone 16 Pro to feature 5x optical zoom, Apple supplier teases

Every year, Apple introduces new upgrades and capabilities for the iPhone’s camera system. This year with the iPhone 16 lineup, those changes are set to be especially substantial.

Just two months out from the iPhone 16’s expected debut, one key rumor concerning enhancements to the iPhone 16 Pro camera has just received further support thanks to a new supplier report.

iPhone 16 Pro gains upgrade formerly exclusive to Max model

Last year when the iPhone 15 lineup debuted, the 15 Pro Max came with an exclusive camera feature: a tetraprism periscope lens that enabled up to 5x optical zoom and 25x digital zoom. This represented a major increase over prior models’ zoom capabilities.

Prior reporting has indicated this lens will be coming to the smaller iPhone 16 Pro model this fall, and a new report provides further evidence of that change.

Janet Kang, writing for Digitimes:

Apple is set to expand the use of periscope lenses in its upcoming iPhone series, with Taiwanese lens module manufacturers Largan Precision and Genius Electronic Optical (GSEO) expected to be the primary suppliers, according to industry sources. Largan supplied periscope lenses for the premium iPhone 15 Pro Max launched last year. This year, more models in the upcoming iPhone lineup will feature periscope lenses. GSEO is likely to join as a new supplier for this year’s iPhones.

The expansion of production and addition of a new supplier for the periscope lenses both seem to confirm that the iPhone 16 Pro will be moving from the 15 Pro’s 3x optical zoom to the 5x currently exclusive to the Max line.

9to5Mac’s Take

Reviews of the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s 5x zoom capabilities were very positive last year, leading many in the smaller Pro camp to newly consider the larger Max model. However, even if buyers of the standard Pro model may have pined for the upgraded camera, the big display size increase that comes with the Pro Max is a lot of change to adapt to.

Though it’s possible the 16 Pro Max’s camera could receive a new exclusive feature this year, hopefully the Pro models can get back to feature parity with their cameras so buyers can happily choose the model with the best screen size for them without missing out on anything special.