If you’re finding that your Kindle won’t download books from your library, it’s not just you. It’s an Amazon bug that the company says may take another day or so to fix …

GoodEreader reported the issue.

Amazon is having an outage with its Kindle e-reader ebook system. New books purchased from the Kindle Store will not be downloaded locally, and any books in your library that have not already been downloaded will not be downloaded. All of the books that users want to read cannot be read unless they are downloaded locally to the Kindle. Some users have reported that books start downloading to their Kindles but stop downloading at single digits. Good e-Reader contacted Amazon support, and the company stated they knew the bug and were having server issues. They said it would be at least 48 hours before ebooks started downloading again, but it could be longer.

The good news is that you’re not totally locked out of your new books: Downloading them to the iOS app still works.

The site also notes that the problem with the Send to Kindle feature persists, three weeks later. This feature allows Kindle owners to add PDF documents to their Kindles by sending them to a personalized email address for each device, but this is currently broken and there’s no word on when it may be fixed.

Photo by @felipepelaquim on Unsplash