Four upcoming new iPads potentially revealed by device identifiers

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy  | Jul 5 2024 - 4:27 am PT
2 Comments
New iPads potentially revealed | Existing model shown

Device identifiers found in backend code could potentially identify four upcoming new iPads, ranging from an 11th-gen iPad with an A16 chip through to a 13-inch iPad Pro with an M5 chip.

It should be noted that actually identities and specs of the devices are informed speculation, and there is one oddity in the mix …

Macworld reports on the discovery by Nicolás Álvarez.

According to a reference in Apple’s backend code discovered by Nicolás Álvarezon X (via @aaronp613), the company is working on several new iPads that are likely to launch this fall.

The identifiers and likely models are:

  • iPad15,7 – A16 11th Gen iPad Wi-Fi
  • iPad15,8 – A16 11th Gen iPad Cellular
  • iPad16,1 – A17 iPad mini 7th Gen Wi-Fi
  • iPad16,2 – A17 iPad mini 7th Gen Cellular
  • iPad17,1 – M5 11-inch Pro Wi-Fi
  • iPad17,2 – M5 11-inch Pro Cellular
  • iPad17,3 – M5 13-inch Pro Wi-Fi
  • iPad17,4 – M5 13-inch Pro Cellular

The presumed chips are derived from the identifiers, but using the A16 chip in any upcoming Apple device would be odd, since that would mean it wouldn’t be capable of running Apple Intelligence.

Although the company wants to keep clear ground between base and pro models, I would have expected it to want AI features to be supported by all new devices.

Both the 11th-gen iPad and an updated iPad mini are expected to launch before the end of the year.

Photo by Henry Ascroft on Unsplash

