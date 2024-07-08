Today’s collection of Apple gear deals is kicking off the week with nearly $100 in savings across just about all Apple Watch Series 9 sizes and styles with pricing from $300 as we await the Series 10 models. We then have current-generation AirPods deals starting from $80 before we move over to one of the best deals yet on Apple Pencil Pro, up to 25% off brand new Apple Watch bands from Journey, SSDs for your iPhone 15 or iPad, and the transparent Beats ANC Studio Buds+, among others. Hit the jump to take a closer look at everything.

Apple Watch Series 9 nearly $100 off again starting from $300

Apple’s 10th anniversary wearables are all but imminent with a late 2024 debut and subsequent launch expected at this point. It might very well be an exciting year for Apple Watch – some reports suggest it might be getting bigger to accommodate Apple Intelligence features, and otherwise suggest it won’t be as radical a redesign as some might hope. Either way, prices on the new Apple Watch 10 certainly aren’t going to be anything like the $99 discounts we are now tracking once again across the current-generation Series 9 lineup you’ll find below. And Series 9 will remain a more than viable option for years to come, ready to receive watchOS 11 later this fall, and is now at a price you’ll have wait (more than likely) over a year to see on the upcoming Series 10 variants. Hit the jump for a closer look at how pricing breaks down.

You’ll even find $99 price drops live once again on the GPS + Cell stainless steel case models like this 45mm variant at $649.99 shipped.

Apple’s current spatial-ready AirPods 3 back on sale at $140, AirPods 2 now down to $80

While Apple’s beloved AirPods Pro 2 have now jumped back up to full price, we are tracking some notable price drops on the more affordable current-generation models starting with the Apple AirPods 3 down at $139.99 shipped. Now joining deals on the 2nd generation model, Amazon is once again offering the 3rd Gen set back down at $139.99 shipped. Regularly $169 with the Lightning charging case in today’s package, this is matching our previous mention and the best price of the year – this offer is available via both Best Buy and Amazon. Head below for more details.

The AirPods 3 are the latest entry-level buds in Apple’s lineup. They include a wired-only Lightning charging case (the configuration with the MagSafe case sells for $189), the discounted price tag makes for a notable option for folks still using Lightning model iPhones or those who just prefer the fit and feel over the Pro 2s. They also seem to have a somewhat cult following like the 2nd generation set that’s also on sale today at $79.99 shipped from the regular $130 list – some just seem to prefer these sets and don’t need/care about the hi-tech features found in the Pro 2 models. Having said that, you’re still getting Spatial Audio support alongside 30 hours of listening time with the charging case, and water-resistance for your workouts and more.

Beats ANC Studio Buds+ in transparent or black/gold colors return to $130 (Reg. $170), refurb from $75

While the new Solo Buds are now out in wild with a regular $80 price tag and that impressive battery life, the arguably more interesting, unique, and higher-end Beats Studio Buds+ have now returned to $129.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly $170, this is nearly 25% off the going rate in ivory, black/gold, and transparent colorways. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention to deliver the lowest price we can find outside of the Geek Squad refurbished set which is now sitting at $74.99 shipped via Best Buy – they ship with a 90-day warranty.

Be sure to check out our hands-on review of the new Beats Solo Buds as well.

Apple Pencil Pro with Find My now down at $112 in open-box condition, or $119 new

Best Buy’s excellent condition open-box listing is now live once again down at $111.99 shipped. This is within $1 of the lowest overall total we have tracked and undercutting Amazon’s ongoing $119 all-time low.

As detailed in our launch coverage during Apple’s recent Let Loose event – be sure to check out the wild packaging it comes in too, the Apple Pencil Pro features new squeeze and roll gestures as well as built-in Find My tracking alongside the rest of the usual scribbling, doodling, and note-taking action the previous flagship variant carries.

M4 iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cell deals and more: 13-inch now $110 off, 256GB all-time low, more from $928

M4 iPad Pro 11-inch

M4 iPad Pro 13-inch

