 Skip to main content

Apple Pencil Pro packaging is an inspiring piece of art

Avatar for Zac Hall  | May 8 2024 - 6:05 am PT
2 Comments

Love those artistic Apple logos promoting the latest iPad event? It turns out the new Apple Pencil Pro carries that same energy with its packaging.

Before Apple Pencil Pro, packaging for Apple’s digital pens simply featured artwork of the product. Starting with the Apple Pencil Pro, the product artwork is surrounded by actual art. Check out Nikias Molina’s first look clip to see for yourself!

Apple Pencil Pro, available for $129, is compatible with the M4 iPad Pro and introduces rotation detection, a new squeeze gesture, and Find My support. Apple explains:

A new sensor in the barrel can sense a user’s squeeze, bringing up a tool palette to quickly switch tools, line weights, and colors, all without interrupting the creative process. A custom haptic engine delivers a light tap that provides confirmation when users squeeze, use double-tap, or snap to a Smart Shape for a remarkably intuitive experience. A gyroscope allows users to roll Apple Pencil Pro for precise control of the tool they’re using. Rotating the barrel changes the orientation of shaped pen and brush tools, just like pen and paper.

Love the new Apple Pencil Pro packaging as much as we do? It’s certainly a nice departure from the vanilla packaging we’ve seen on previous Apple Pencil boxes.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iPad Pro

iPad Pro

The new iPad Pro is powered by the A12Z processo…
Apple Pencil

Apple Pencil
Apple Pencil Pro

Author

Avatar for Zac Hall Zac Hall

Zac covers Apple news, hosts the 9to5Mac Happy Hour podcast, and created SpaceExplored.com.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing