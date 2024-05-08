Apple Pencil Pro packaging is an inspiring piece of art

Love those artistic Apple logos promoting the latest iPad event? It turns out the new Apple Pencil Pro carries that same energy with its packaging.

Before Apple Pencil Pro, packaging for Apple’s digital pens simply featured artwork of the product. Starting with the Apple Pencil Pro, the product artwork is surrounded by actual art. Check out Nikias Molina’s first look clip to see for yourself!

Here’s your first look at the stunning packaging of Apple Pencil Pro. pic.twitter.com/z5daElbfRw — Nikias Molina (@NikiasMolina) May 8, 2024

Apple Pencil Pro, available for $129, is compatible with the M4 iPad Pro and introduces rotation detection, a new squeeze gesture, and Find My support. Apple explains:

A new sensor in the barrel can sense a user’s squeeze, bringing up a tool palette to quickly switch tools, line weights, and colors, all without interrupting the creative process. A custom haptic engine delivers a light tap that provides confirmation when users squeeze, use double-tap, or snap to a Smart Shape for a remarkably intuitive experience. A gyroscope allows users to roll Apple Pencil Pro for precise control of the tool they’re using. Rotating the barrel changes the orientation of shaped pen and brush tools, just like pen and paper.

Love the new Apple Pencil Pro packaging as much as we do? It’s certainly a nice departure from the vanilla packaging we’ve seen on previous Apple Pencil boxes.