Save $5 on movie tickets with this new Apple Pay promo at Fandango

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo  | Jul 9 2024 - 3:11 pm PT
Movie ticket website Fandango is offering customers a special deal, worth $5 in savings, if they buy a ticket with Apple Pay on Wednesday …

To take advantage of the promotion, order a cinema ticket through the Fandango app or website, enter promo code ‘APPLEPAYWED’ and make sure you use Apple Pay as your payment method.

Although the tickets must be purchased on July 10th, you can book for any upcoming date or time. That includes booking ahead for screenings of upcoming Apple original films like Fly Me to the Moon, and Wolfs. But, you can choose any film you like at any time, and simply save $5 on your purchase.

Terms and conditions apply. You can view more information about the limited time offer here.

It’s unclear if Apple is an official partner on this promotion, although it seems likely given the focus on Apple Pay.

