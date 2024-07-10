ESR first came on to my radar with their excellent iPad Pro magnetic stand/case combos, and the company makes some of the best iPhone chargers too.

I’ve recently become a big fan of ESR’s 3-in-1 travel charger for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods, which I’ve found fits in just as well at home as on the road. Its elegant design paired with the MagSafe-like Qi2 benefits make for a winning combo.

3-in-1 charger with elegant and portable design

This 3-in-1 charger is sleek, clean, and comes in white, black, and brown versions.

I’m not a fan of chargers with big, obvious brand names, and this charger passes the test with only a subtle ESR engraving that’s easy to miss.

When using the charger at home, it features a smaller physical footprint than most 3-in-1s and can fit nicely into any space with its minimalist design.

For travel, the charger easily folds up for taking on the go after disconnecting the Watch component.

Besides the elegant design, my other main highlight with ESR’s 3-in-1 is its Qi2 capabilities.

Qi2 provides a MagSafe-like experience

Qi2 chargers debuted just in the past year, benefiting from Apple’s involvement in helping evolve the Qi standard.

What that means is that several features formerly exclusive to Apple’s MagSafe standard are now available in any Qi2 charger. This includes:

magnetic attachment

faster wireless charging, up to 15W

better alignment for efficient charging

These are key advantages in ESR’s 3-in-1.

Faster wireless charging is always a good thing, and the MagSafe-like magnetic attachment makes this charger perfect for using the iPhone’s StandBy feature.

Conclusion

The last 3-in-1 charger I wrote about was a fantastic budget option, but its main drawback was that it didn’t support Qi2. The lack of magnetic attachment meant engaging StandBy was more finicky and charging speeds were slower.

That GETPALS charger is still a great value overall, but if your budget allows paying a bit more, the Qi2 benefits and more premium feel of the ESR 3-in-1 are well worth it.

The ESR 3-in-1 iPhone travel charger is available on Amazon for $59.99-64.99 depending on your color choice.

Best travel essentials for Apple devices