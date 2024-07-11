We are kicking off today’s best Apple deals with a solid $200 price drop on the 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro to mark a return to its Amazon all-time low at $1,399. Then it’s over to Apple’s high-end 13-inch 1TB M4 iPad Pro with the nano-texture upgrade with a $155 price drop on both colorways followed by the return of one of the best prices ever on the latest M2 Pro Mac mini, the M2 MacBook Air at a new $799 Amazon all-time low, and the best price yet on the Philips Hue Go Smart Portable Table Lamp. Ongoing deals have AirPods Pro 2 at the lowest we have tracked all year, but you’ll find everything waiting down below.

Apple’s most affordable M3 MacBook Pro just dropped even lower, now back at $1,399 ($200 off)

Update: The deal below on the entry-level 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro at $1,399 is live once again on the Space Gray and Silver paint jobs. Details below in original post.

Amazon is serving up an on-page coupon that knocks Apple’s most affordable current-generation M3 MacBook Pro down to $1,399 shipped. This is a regularly $1,599 machine that lands as the least expensive point of entry into the current MacBook Pro lineup. Now a straight up $200 off, this is matching our previous mention with discounted pricing available on both the Space Gray and Silver models. This configuration is selling for $1,449 at Best Buy unless you’re a paid member, for comparison’s sake.

Apple’s 13-inch 1TB M4 iPad Pro with nano-texture $155 off

Today we are taking a look at another notable price drop on Apple’s high-end 13-inch 1TB M4 iPad Pro with the nano-texture upgrade. Many of the folks around the 9to5 offices have come to love the feel of the nano-texture glass after getting a chance to actually try it, and now’s your chance to land a banger new M4 iPad Pro with the matte treatment at $155 off. While we have seen the Space Black model drop to $1,844 shipped previously, you can now score both colors at the discounted rate. Regularly $1,999, this matching the lowest price we have tracked and a new all-time low on the silver variant.

And if you’re looking for a seriously gorgeous leather case for your new M4 iPad Pro, we still have exclusive pricing available on the the beautiful Burton Goods leather covers for 9to5 readers.

Philips Hue Go Smart Table Lamp with HomeKit just hit the Amazon low from $105 (Reg. $160)

We are still tracking the black model Philips Hue Go Smart Portable Table Lamp down at $136.99 via Amazon or, better yet, $127.99 shipped via Dell. But Amazon just knocked the white model down to a new $104.98 shipped all-time low by way of an on-page coupon. You’re looking at a regularly $160 smart lamp that is now seeing one of the lowest price drops we have seen since release at nearly 35% off. Today’s deal marks the best price we have tracked on Amazon for the white model, landing at $52 under the price it was sitting at last time we saw the black variant in the $128 range.

Apple’s 16GB M2 Pro Mac mini just fell back to one of its best prices at $1,150 ($149 off), more from $690

We are also now tracking the 512GB M2 Mac mini back down at $689.99 shipped – $109 off the regular $799 price tag and matching our previous to come within $10 of the Amazon low.

Today we are touching down with a notable price drop on the latest M2 Pro Mac mini. While we have seen the regularly $1,299 machine down in the $1,199 range a number of times, Amazon is serving up a new on-page coupon that knocks the total down to $1,149.99 shipped. That’s nearly $150 off the going rate and the most powerful Mac mini you can buy from Apple right now (I wish I bought this one instead of the entry-level if I’m honest). While B&H tends to have great deals on the headless Macs, it is still currently up at full price on this configuration right now. Today’s deal is on par with the lowest price we have tracked on this one, and that includes those fleeting deals only for Costco members. Seeing any of the current-generation Mac mini models at more than $100 off is notable, and this deal takes it a whole lot further than that.

Apple’s M2 MacBook Air hits $799 Amazon all-time low in all colors

Update: As we expected, Amazon has now matched the Best Buy offer on the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air in all four color down at $799 shipped. This is a new Amazon all-time low with the rest of the details waiting for you down below.

The M3 MacBook Air is here and is now on sale from $999, you can even score a wild deal on the M1 model at $649 as part of Walmart’s big summer sale, but now it’s time to split the difference. Apple’s now previous-generation M2 iPad Air still delivers a ton of value, slated to receive macOS Sequoia this fall and compatibility with Apple Intelligence thereafter, and we are now tracking a particularly notable price on it. Best Buy has the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air in all four colorways down at $799 shipped. This is an originally $1,199 Apple laptop that now carries a regular price at $999. It is currently on sale for $899 at Amazon (although we might very well see a price match there at anytime) and is now $30 under the best price we have tracked at Amazon. It, as mentioned above, is also now $200 under the lowest price you’ll find on the new M3 model.

Score one of the best prices ever on AirPods Pro 2 at $169 (Reg. $249)

Update: Amazon is now offering the latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 with the USB-C MagSafe case down at $169 shipped. Regularly $249, this is one of the best prices we have ever tracked, $20 under our previous mention, and $10 under what is usually the best price around at $179.

AirPods Max just dropped now starting from $398 Amazon all-time low

After seeing the AirPods Pro 2 drop to one of the best prices ever on Amazon yesterday (they are still live at $169), Amazon is now stepping in with a new all-time low on Apple’s AirPods Max at $398 shipped! The regularly $549 flagship over-ear headphones are now $150 off to deliver the best price we have ever tracked on Amazon. This deal is now live on all colors outside of the green set, offering what can only be described as a price we could have only hoped for during Prime Day this year. We have tracked a number of price drops at $100 off this year, but $150 off is nearly unheard of.

Today we are tracking a rare deal on the Twelve South BookArc Flex MacBook stand down at $37.45 shipped via Amazon. Regularly $50 and still fetching as much directly from Twelve South, this is the latest iteration of the brand’s BookArc MacBook stand seeing a solid 25% price drop. While today’s deal is only live on the black edition, it makes for a sweet desktop accessory for folks rocking the Space Black and Space Gray machines, or even just those with pops of black accenting their office decor. Today’s deal is the lowest price we have ever tracked on Amazon as well.

Update: Amazon has now dropped pricing on both the 4-pack and single AirTag listings to $74.98 and $24, respectively. Rarely even below $79 and $25, these are easily among the best we have ever tracked at Amazon. More details in original post below.

Amazon is once again offering the 4-pack of Apple’s AirTags down at $74.98 shipped. Regularly $99, this is slightly below our previous mention, $1 under the recent Walmart offer, and delivers a solid 20% price drop. We did see a drop to $78 months ago just before this pack fell to $75 for a few days back in March, but this is otherwise on par with the lowest we have tracked this year on Amazon. While the single AirTag listing has also dropped back down to $24 Prime shipped from the usual $19, the 4-pack yields a price at $19.75 per AirTag to deliver the lowest price per tag we can find from a reputable dealer right now.

