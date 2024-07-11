 Skip to main content

Exclusive Insta360 Action Camera X4 Bundle debuts at Apple Stores

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Jul 11 2024 - 11:01 am PT
0 Comments

Insta360 launched the X4 8K 360-degree action camera earlier this year and now the company has launched a special bundle at Apple Stores in the US, Canada, Australia, and more. Here’s what comes with the Apple Action Bundle.

The Insta360 X4 features two 4K60fps action cameras that work together to deliver an impressive 8K 360-degree setup.

You can also shoot cinematic 4K100fps slow motion, 5.7K60fps/120fps, 5K30fps with Active HDR, 4K60fps wide-angle, and even 72MP PureShot ultra-detailed stills.

What’s included with the Apple Insta360 Action Camera X4 Bundle?

  • Insta360 X4 Camera
  • Extra battery
  • Standard lens guards
  • 85cm Invisible Selfie Stick
  • 256GB memory card
  • Charge cable
  • Protective pouch
  • Lens cloth
  • QuickStart Guide
  • Warranty Card
  • Price: $569.95

Beyond the standalone X4 which sells for $499, you get the invisible selfie stick, extra battery, and 256GB memory card with the Apple Action Bundle.

Insta360 also offers a variety of other X4 bundles on Amazon like a dive bundle, motorcycle bundle, endurance bundle, no drone bundle, and more.

For more on the Insta360 X4, check out my colleague Jeff’s recent review of shooting 360-degree videos for Vision Pro:

Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

