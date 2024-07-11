Exclusive Insta360 Action Camera X4 Bundle debuts at Apple Stores

Insta360 launched the X4 8K 360-degree action camera earlier this year and now the company has launched a special bundle at Apple Stores in the US, Canada, Australia, and more. Here’s what comes with the Apple Action Bundle.

The Insta360 X4 features two 4K60fps action cameras that work together to deliver an impressive 8K 360-degree setup.

You can also shoot cinematic 4K100fps slow motion, 5.7K60fps/120fps, 5K30fps with Active HDR, 4K60fps wide-angle, and even 72MP PureShot ultra-detailed stills.

What’s included with the Apple Insta360 Action Camera X4 Bundle?

Insta360 X4 Camera

Extra battery

Standard lens guards

85cm Invisible Selfie Stick

256GB memory card

Charge cable

Protective pouch

Lens cloth

QuickStart Guide

Warranty Card

Price: $569.95

Beyond the standalone X4 which sells for $499, you get the invisible selfie stick, extra battery, and 256GB memory card with the Apple Action Bundle.

Insta360 also offers a variety of other X4 bundles on Amazon like a dive bundle, motorcycle bundle, endurance bundle, no drone bundle, and more.

