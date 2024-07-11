Welcome to 9to5Mac Gearbox, my new column where I mix my affinity for motorcycles and technology. While Gearbox is primarily written for motorbike riders, you’ll find that riding technology is never strictly just for bikers. Stay safe and enjoy the ride!

I’ve been wearing the Waterfield Moto Front Sling for two months now, and one thing is certain: you don’t have to be a moto rider to enjoy the Moto Front Sling.

Whether I’m riding, driving, or flying, the Moto Front Sling has gone from the East Coast to the West Coast and back with me this summer. My favorite feature? How it expands my everyday carry everywhere I go without being a full-blown backpack.

Designed by motorcycle riders

As a sling designed for motorcycle riders by motorcycle riders, the bag has a modern style that bridges sporty and weathered. A combination of nylon, canvas, and leather in various combinations cover the breathable exterior. A brightly lined interior with smartly laid out sections make up the two zipped pockets.

Quick access to my iPhone and wallet have been as useful at the airport as on the motorcycle. The compact size makes it unobtrusive enough to take in movie theaters, and the wearable bag lets me work with both hands when doing my daily dad routine. (Packing up the kids in the car regularly involves carrying everyone’s things.)

From a rider’s perspective, the Moto Front Sling is a smartly designed bag that accommodates fit and removal while wearing a helmet and jacket. Quick access to pockets comes in clutch and a bright interior makes items easy to locate. The look fits all styles of bikes with its combination of attractive materials. It’s the ideal size for stowing away your iPhone, wallet, shades, moto gloves, and drink.

Great features like the magnetic slider release (Fidlock buckle) and compact size make it a great fit for me. Critically, the strap system is self-contained so there’s no risk of catching a loose strap in the tires.

Useful for everyone

As a traveler, I’ve enjoyed the Moto Front Sling as a bag-in-a-bag: the one true container of my travel essentials that can compactly stow away inside my carry-on bag without being considered a bag at all.

From a dad’s perspective, though, it lets this 33-year-old single parent of two gain extra carrying capacity without compromising my sense of style. I’m a rider, not a minivan, after all. Now I’ve got sunscreen, bug spray, snacks, and the rest of the Parenting Starter Kit with me wherever I go.

If you find yourself seeking the same added utility, give the Waterfield Moto Front Sling a spin. It took me from sling curious to a sling evangelist.

Waterfield Moto Front Sling

The bag retails for $179 and comes in four styles:

Waxed Canvas with Chocolate Leather

Black Ballistic with Black Leather

Black Ballistic with Chocolate Leather

All Black Ballistic Nylon

Material:

1050 Denier black ballistic nylon or brown waxed canvas

Full-grain leather accents

More details here

Dimensions & Weight:

15” (l) x 4” (w) x 7.5” (h)

38.1 (l) x 10.16 (w) x 19.05 (h) cm

Volume: 7.4 Liters

Ballistic Nylon: 15 oz; 425 gm

Waxed Canvas: 17 oz; 482 gm

That’s enough space for an iPad mini or even a Kindle Scribe (I tested), but you’ll want a larger bag for standard iPads and laptops.

I regularly grab it and throw it over my shoulder, sling it around my back when I don’t want anything up front, and swing it around front when I go from walking to driving my car. But when I’m riding, whether it’s for leisure or for a quick trip to the supermarket, the Waterfield Moto Front Sling is my go-to carry.

Admittedly, I wasn’t confident I could even pull off a sling. I appreciated the utility in theory, but most slings aren’t uniquely me. The rider-specific style of the Moto Front Sling helped me make the leap, and the San Francisco-based Waterfield makes a damn fine bag. That’s for certain.